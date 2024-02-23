Alliance High show choir event to mark 5th year

The Alliance High School Jetsetters perform one of their numbers during a show at the start of the 2023-24 competition season.

A record number of school competition choirs will be competing Saturday at Alliance High School.

Fifteen schools will be attending the Fifth Annual Royal Aviation Show Choir Competition. Schools from Pennsylvania and West Virginia, in addition to locations around Ohio, are planning to attend.

Royal Aviation show: Show choirs fly high in Alliance competition

Organizers also have a waitlist of schools hoping to attend in the future. The Alliance competition is geared for smaller schools that might not have the opportunity to participate at the same level as some of the bigger schools in Ohio and surrounding states.

“I am always overwhelmed by how much this event brings people together in so many different ways,” said Carrie Chunat, AHS choir director. “Our students and all the choirs that attend are supportive of each other during performances and after. Everyone is rooting for one another and it’s a really fun atmosphere and community to be part of. We even get to see many of the choirs at other competitions throughout the year, so they recognize us when they see us.”

Royal Aviation is an all-day competition beginning at 8 a.m. and ending late Saturday night. It features daytime performances from the show choirs, a solo contest, a daytime awards ceremony, finals and a finalist awards ceremony.

Performing in exhibitions will be Alliance High’s Jettsetters; Alliance Middle School’s Show Choir; and Lakeside Melodica.

Alliance High School senior Sylvia Johnson sings a solo during a Jetsetters performance. The competition choir will play host Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, to the fifth Royal Aviation Show Choir Competition.

The soloist competition will take place in the AHS Learning Commons and is open for all to attend at no cost. It will run 9:30 a.m. until about 4:30 p.m. Performers will choose a song and receive feedback from judges. The winner of the contest will perform to open the finals event.

“Our students are always saying after traveling around how grateful they are for our facilities and the way Royal Aviation is organized and run,” Chunat said. “It takes a village, and we have that. From our volunteers and sponsors to our choir families and the community members, we have the support to make the competition great each year.”

New contest in Carnation City: Officials thrilled Alliance High's first show choir contest attracts big crowd, top performances

The event also will include food trucks that will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Expected to take part are Bella’s Coffee, Cold As A Mugg, A-Town Burgers, BJ’s Kitchen, Seafood and Eats and Smoosh Cookies. The food trucks will be located in the bus loop at Alliance High School and the front parking lot.

If you go

WHAT – Fifth Annual Royal Aviation Show Choir Competition

WHEN – 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday; exhibition performances will be 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

WHERE – Alliance High School, 400 Glamorgan St.

TICKETS – Daytime performances, $12; evening performances, $12. All-day passes are available for $20. There also will be an Alliance ticket that will allow community members to see the exhibition performances for $5.

LIVESTREAM – A livestream of the performances also will be available. The daytime performance can be viewed at this shortened link, shorturl.at/hACV6. The final performances will be available to livestream for $10 at this shortened link, shorturl.at/qrN29.

SHIRT SALE – Royal Aviation Show Choir Competition T-shirts will be available for purchase for $20.

Competitors

Schools competing in Royal Aviation Show Choir Competition on Saturday at Alliance High School.

Walsh Jesuit Harmony Gold

Strongsville Mustang Express

Euclid Varsity Chorale

North Royalton Royal Harmony

River Valley Middle School Revolution

Sheridan Northern Stars

Kenton High School Top Twenty

Buckeye Valley Visions

Kenton Middle School Dimensions

Martinsburg Middle School South Spirit

Ada Varsity Singers

River Valley Music Company

Musselman Kaleidoscope

Scranton High School First Edition

Lakeside Melodica (exhibition)

Alliance Middle School (exhibition)

Alliance Jetsetters (exhibition)

