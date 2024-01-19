Alliance Historical Society purchases city property
A North Union Avenue property in Alliance has been sold to Alliance Historical Society for $50,000.
The property is near Burger Hut, across the street from the intersection with State Route 183.
The transfers cover Dec. 23 to Dec. 29.
Alliance
Alliance Historical Society from Steed Family Properties LLC, 807 N Union Ave, $50,000.
Bowles Shaina & Phillips Brandon from Brunner Ruth A, 606 E Market St, $84,000.
Braho Zachary QJ & Haidet Samantha M from Stanley Sierra, 2248 Cherry Ave, $129,900.
Edwards Michael T & Anglea D from Swisher Daniel A & Stephani L, 1565 Raywood Rd, $390,000.
KSR Homes LLC from Snowden Dennis R & Hagan Sharon L, 622 N Lincoln Ave, $28,500.
Meek Scott & Sarah from Shunk Estates LLC, 663 W Harrison St, $93,000.
Richardson David from Prosperify Capital LLC, 73 W Harrison St, $22,500.
Rose Mary C from Longenette Summer M & Greiner Ross P, 2237 Parkway BLVD, $140,500.
Sabo Realty Ltd from Goat Hill Realty Coinc, parcel 7701380 Quality Dr, $130,000.
Sibs Re LLC from NJM Quality Real Estate, 1608 S Freedom Ave, $33,400.
T&L Casas LLC from KSR Homes LLC, 622 N Lincoln Ave, $43,000.
Louisville
Amp Restoration Services LLC from Lesh Properties LLC, 5970 Kathryn St NE, $125,000.
Bellamy Christine E from Norris Catharine A, 2115 Capitol St, $242,250.
Mckinney Jacqueline R from Case Susan M, 2144 Hillocke St, $222,000.
Mueller Samantha N from Kagey Joel Dean, 1433 E Broad St, $162,000.
Marlboro Township
Molnar Ryan B from Burns Edward A & Vicky S Co Trustees of, 6686 Pinedale St NE, $390,000.
Osnaburg Township
Colley Russell J & Powers Kristy from Bellamy Steven J & Christine E, 2735 Ravenna Ave SE, $385,000.
Washington Township
Gierke Paige S & Justin C from Ecrement Suzanne T, 12941 Bayton St NE, $160,000.
This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Alliance Historical Society purchases city property