The Alliance and Integrity Marketing Group Combine to Accelerate Growth and Provide More Insurance Coverage for American Families

Market leaders join forces to transform the life insurance industry

DALLAS, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), the nation's largest independent distributor of life and health insurance products, announced today its acquisition of National Agents Alliance ("The Alliance"), one of the country's most prominent insurance marketing organizations (IMOs). The Alliance has helped more than 1.5 million Americans with their life insurance needs and has sold over $1.6 billion life insurance premium to provide families with more than $150 billion of life insurance protection. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Andy Albright, President and CEO of The Alliance, will continue to lead all operations of The Alliance while also becoming an owner and Managing Partner at Integrity. Albright is recognized as an innovative entrepreneur who is achieving incredible success building The Alliance into one of the largest IMOs in the country. He is also the best-selling author of The 8 Steps to Success, Millionaire Maker Manual and Inside the Circle.

"For almost 20 years, Andy has had a profound impact on the way the life insurance industry operates, and he and his team at The Alliance have transformed the life insurance market with their innovative sales and marketing systems," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "By Integrity and The Alliance joining forces, we will be able to provide more coverage to American families than ever before, while helping our agents, agencies and insurance carrier partners grow faster at the same time."

"The Integrity partnership model has attracted a long list of industry icons, and I am so proud to welcome Andy Albright to that list. Our focus is on bringing together an incredible team of leaders to shape the future of the industry," said Steve Young, Chairman of the Board of Integrity. "Andy has been a dynamic force in the industry for many years and we are excited to bring his vast experience and unmatched energy into the Integrity family."

"It is an honor to be sitting at the same table with the industry leaders I've admired and respected for so many years," said Albright. "The Integrity platform is leading the market and we want to be part of that story. This partnership raises the bar for the industry as a whole and I'm confident our best days are ahead of us! We're about to really take off, as we grow together with Integrity!"

"The synergies between The Alliance and Integrity will open many doors," said Jim Henson, Chief Operations Consultant of The Alliance. "The insurance needs of this country are massive, and the market is still underserved. With Integrity's tools and resources behind us, there is no telling what we can do to help more American families be prepared for major life events."

Through Integrity's partnership program, The Alliance will have access to the diverse and exclusive products available only to Integrity partners, as well as the support of industry-leading sales and marketing systems. The Alliance will also be able streamline its business functions by integrating with Integrity's extensive infrastructure and utilizing its platform of resources and services, including human resources, IT, compliance, social media, lead generation and operational areas of support.

"As we've partnered with some of the fastest-growing insurance businesses like The Alliance, we're building an 'Integrity Effect'," said Shawn Meaike, Founder and President of Family First Life and a Managing Partner of Integrity. "The synergies, resources, tools and products we provide our partners are driving exponential growth. I can't wait to partner with Andy and the other leaders at Integrity to grow faster than we could on our own!"

"Integrity has raised the bar by showing all employees that they are valued and appreciated through participation in Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan. This program allows our employees to be eligible for meaningful company ownership," added Steve Young.

"I love the generosity of Integrity. For years I've wanted to find a way to give ownership to our team," said Albright. "With this Integrity partnership, the employees who have helped me build The Alliance now have the opportunity to own part of a multibillion-dollar company with an incredible growth trajectory."