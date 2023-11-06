Alliance man, 59, charged with attempted murder related to Sept. 22 shooting of man

ALLIANCE ‒ A 59-year-old city man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting another man in the arm and head on Sept. 22.

Police arrested Perry M. Redwine on Saturday at a senior apartment complex at 1850 S. Seneca Ave., which is listed in court records as the address of both the defendant and the victim.

According to a complaint Alliance Police filed in Alliance Municipal Court, Redwine allegedly shot the victim twice with a 9mm Sig Sauer handgun in the victim's apartment. The victim suffered serious physical harm, according to the complaint.

Redwine is also charged with felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation, disorderly conduct and misconduct at an emergency.

A police complaint said that at 7:20 p.m. Sept. 22, Redwine was intoxicated and causing a disturbance by yelling profanities in public. Police wrote that the defendant persisted to act in this manner after being warned by police several times to cease and desist. He hampered the duties of both police and EMS personnel during their response to the shooting.

"The defendant failed to return to his apartment after being ordered to several times and continued to draw police attention away from the scene due to his intoxication and disorderly conduct," the police document said.

Redwine is scheduled to make his first appearance in Alliance Municipal Court on Monday afternoon. No attorney was listed in court records for Redwine.

