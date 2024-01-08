Alliance man, 71, gets prison term for fatal shooting outside boarding house in June

Bobby G. Bradford of Alliance sits with defense attorney, Aaron Kovalchik, after entering a guilty plea for the June shooting death of Christopher M. Blue, 49, in Alliance. Bradford listens Monday as a member of Blue's family addresses Stark County Common Pleas Judge Kristin G. Farmer.

CANTON ‒ When Bobby G. Bradford fatally shot Christopher M. Blue on June 8, he left Lindsay Sarchione a single mother of three.

"We are all heartbroken," she said. "And I can't put into words the pain that you've caused our family. My children are 25, 10 and 5. Our son is 10 years old and in his eyes, his dad was the greatest.

"My kids are sad and most of all you took away their innocence. Their life will never be the same to grow up without a father."

She said the couple's 10-year-old had looked forward to his father watching him play football. She said Bradford's actions meant Blue's daughters would never get to dance with him at their weddings.

Prison term for Alliance's Bobby Bradford

Bradford pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter in Stark County Common Pleas Court as part of a plea agreement negotiated with the Stark County Prosecutor's Office. Bradford was originally charged with two counts of murder and felonious assault.

Bradford, of Alliance, killed Blue, 49, around 5:10 p.m. outside a boarding house in the 100 block of North Mechanic Avenue in Alliance. A police report said Bradford confronted Blue and pulled a .38 special revolver from his pants pocket and shot the victim four times in the chest. He was arrested a few blocks away.

Judge Kristin G. Farmer sentenced Bradford, 71, to spend 10 to 13.5 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter in connection with Blue's death. The sentence includes three years for using a gun in the crime.

He will serve a mandatory two to five years on parole following his release from prison. Farmer gave him credit against his sentence for 214 days already spent in jail.

Reaction from Christopher Blue's family

Tokisha Charles, the sister of the deceased, said the Blue was a brother to her and their brother, Marlon.

"We loved him dearly," she said. "He my mother's firstborn son and she loved him with everything in her. Her heart is broken."

Charles said her mother now finds it hard to sleep at night.

"My brother was not perfect, and none of us are," she said. "We don't know the time or day that we will leave this Earth. But this man decided that God's timing was not good enough and took matters into his own hands. And for that, our lives are forever changed."

She asked that Bradford be compelled to serve all the prison time imposed by the judge, with no time off for good behavior.

Sarchione told the judge that she did not agree with the plea.

"I think you should have been charged with murder because that's what you did," she said. "You murdered him. And you should receive a life sentence."

Megan Starrett, assistant county prosecutor, said Blue's immediate family members reviewed and accepted the plea deal.

"Christopher was loved and he was a father, a brother, a son and a friend," Sarchione said. "He didn't deserve this."

Danessa Blue, the couple's oldest daughter, thanked Bradford for taking the blame for killing her father.

"I do want to say that it's definitely hurtful that that's the route that you chose," she said.

Given the chance to speak on his own behalf, Bradford said that he regrets that Blue's family suffered.

"I myself, am a parent," he said. "I call myself a loving parent."

