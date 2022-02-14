Alliance man accused of shooting at woman following argument with her friend

Alliance Police

ALLIANCE – An Alliance man has been charged with attempted murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability after being accused of shooting at a woman early Friday morning.

Jurell L. Johnson, 35, of North Park Avenue, was arrested at 6:15 p.m. Friday about 15 or 20 blocks from his home, according to Stark County court records.

Johnson and a woman he knew had been arguing at a local bar when she left with a female friend with whom he was also acquainted, according to police reports.

He is accused of following her and, at some point, shooting at the friend, firing three or four times with a .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol at 2:44 a.m. Friday on North Park at East Ely Street before fleeing the scene, said Alliance police Sgt. Aaron Perkins.

She was not hit.

Johnson remained in jail Monday, held without bond pending court hearings.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Jurell Johnson charged with attempted murder in Alliance