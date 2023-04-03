Alliance man charged in Community Church of Chesterland investigation

Apr. 3—An Alliance man has been charged in the arson investigation at the Community Church of Chesterland.

According to a post on the Chester Township Police Department Facebook page, township police in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Lake County Crime Lab were able to identify and charge Aimenn D. Penny with arson and receiving or possessing a destructive device, stemming from an incident on March 25.

The alleged arson attempt was presumed to be a protest against the church for hosting a drag story hour on April 1.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to a township police news release, officers were dispatched at approximately 1:05 p.m. March 25 to the church, 11984 Caves Road, in reference to property damage and a possible arson complaint.

Upon arrival officers noted that at least one incendiary had struck the exterior of the church, resulting in minor damage. No portion of the structure appeared to have ignited, however scorching was noted on the exterior.

It was also noted that one of the church signs had been damaged.

Several pieces of evidence were taken from the scene for further processing, according to the release.

The church was unoccupied at the time.