Alliance man firebombed a church last year over drag shows. He faces sentencing today

Aimenn Penny of Alliance, center looking left, faces a possible 20-year prison term for firebombing a Geauga County church on March 25, 2023. He will be sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND – An Alliance man faces a possible 20-year prison term today for firebombing a Geauga County church last year.

Aimenn D. Penny, 20, was found guilty of arson and obstruction charges in October for the March 25 attack.

He is scheduled to appear before Judge Bridget Meehan Brennan in U.S. District Court in Cleveland around noon to be sentenced. Rebecca Lutzko, a U.S. attorney, has recommended 240 months or 20 years in prison.

Penny — a member of the extremist groups White Lives Matter Ohio and the Blood Tribe — told FBI agents that he threw two gasoline-filled bottles, often called Molotov cocktails, at the Community Church of Chesterland. He carried out the attack to intimidate the church from having two planned drag show events.

FBI: Aimenn Penny has shown no remorse for firebombing church

In April, according to court documents, FBI agents obtained letters and a manifesto Penny wrote in jail. He showed no remorse, only pride and his only regret was that "the church didn't burn down to the ground."

Two weeks prior to the attack, Penny was with extremist groups in Wadsworth protesting a drag queen event. And, in jail, he called for additional attacks, including one in Akron, in letters obtained by the FBI, court documents showed.

Penny has claimed, "that his intention was to protect children from transgender persons," but Lutzko said in court records that his "true purpose was intimidation of those who disagreed with him. He was not freeing any children held at the church that night."

Lutzko added: "Despite (Penny's) claim that he was only trying to help kids, Penny does not address how his firebombing of a church protected the children who attend it for preschool. Simply put, Penny’s motivation was hate."

Penny is represented by Akron attorney John Greven.

This story will be updated.

