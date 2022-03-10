Alliance Middle School shelters in place over gun part

Alliance Aviators

ALLIANCE – Alliance Middle School students and staff were ordered to shelter-in-place Thursday after a report that a juvenile was in possession of a loaded gun magazine.

Alliance Police responded to a call at the middle school shortly after 8 a.m., according to an incident report from Alliance Police Department. It was unknown at the time of the call whether the juvenile was also had a firearm, but no weapon was found after an investigation, the report says.

It is unclear if the juvenile was a student.

Alliance City Schools Communications Liaison Cheyanne Gonzales said in an email that the shelter-in-place lasted from about 7:51 a.m. to 9:13 a.m. In this type of situation, students and staff remain in their classrooms and continue with regular school activity .

A notification from the administration building was sent to parents through ParentSquare.

"This is still an ongoing investigation, and the district is not able to provide additional comment at this time," Gonzales said in an email.

The Alliance Police officer handling the case was unavailable for comment Thursday afternon.

