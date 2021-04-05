- By GF Value





The stock of Alliance Resource Partners LP (NAS:ARLP, 30-year Financials) appears to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $5.88 per share and the market cap of $747.9 million, Alliance Resource Partners LP stock appears to be possible value trap. GF Value for Alliance Resource Partners LP is shown in the chart below.





Alliance Resource Partners LP Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Possible Value Trap

The reason we think that Alliance Resource Partners LP stock might be a value trap is because Alliance Resource Partners LP has an Altman Z-score of 0.91, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Alliance Resource Partners LP has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.09, which is worse than 87% of the companies in the industry of Other Energy Sources. The overall financial strength of Alliance Resource Partners LP is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Alliance Resource Partners LP is poor. This is the debt and cash of Alliance Resource Partners LP over the past years:

Alliance Resource Partners LP Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Possible Value Trap

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Alliance Resource Partners LP has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $1.3 billion and loss of $1.03 a share. Its operating margin of 5.58% in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Other Energy Sources. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Alliance Resource Partners LP's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Alliance Resource Partners LP over the past years:

Alliance Resource Partners LP Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Possible Value Trap

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Alliance Resource Partners LP's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 81% of the companies in the industry of Other Energy Sources. Alliance Resource Partners LP's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -33.7%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Other Energy Sources.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Alliance Resource Partners LP's ROIC is 3.40 while its WACC came in at 10.08. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Alliance Resource Partners LP is shown below:

Alliance Resource Partners LP Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Possible Value Trap

In closing, Alliance Resource Partners LP (NAS:ARLP, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be possible value trap. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Other Energy Sources. To learn more about Alliance Resource Partners LP stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

