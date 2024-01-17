Alliance plans to raise water, sewer rates in April

ALLIANCE − Property owners can expect utility rate increases.

How much is not known − yet.

Safety-Service Director Mike Dreger told City Council on Tuesday night that water and sanitary sewer rates will rise in April. He said the amount of increase will depend on final numbers for 2023 and approval from the city's water advisory board.

Last February, sanitary sewer rates went up 3%. There was no water rate hike.

Dreger noted that the University of Mount Union "is still" the largest user of city water.

In other business, council:

• Approved a two-year contract to provide legal counsel to indigent persons in the Alliance Municipal Court.

• Passed a proclamation expressing appreciation for former council clerk Jerry Yost, who served nearly 18 years and was not retained Jan. 2.

• Heard the city administration is hoping to secure state brownfield dollars to remediate two small properties, including a former gas station on East Patterson Street.

• Heard from Law Director Caitlyn Weyer that the city has opioid settlement dollars available for local agencies to use.

Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com. On X (formerly Twitter): @bduerREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Alliance expects to raise sewer, water rates in April