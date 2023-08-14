Alliance police: Canton driver sparks 25-mile chase at speeds over 100 mph

ALLIANCE ‒ A 33-year-old driver is accused of leading police on a 25-minute chase that stretched to Canton and back to Alliance at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

The pursuit ended Sunday evening when the vehicle crashed into railroad tracks at East Keystone Street, according to Alliance police Sgt. Michael Yarian.

"Luckily, there didn't seem to be any traffic" during the incident, Yarian said.

More: Woman accused of police chase in stolen vehicle from Massillon to Canton Township

The suspect, a resident of northwest Canton, is charged with intimidating a victim, failure to comply withan order or signal of police officer, menacing by stalking, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, domestic violence and aggravated menacing. Five charges are felonies and two are midemeanors. They cover conduct between July 22 and Sunday. The defendant's first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

Alliance police gave this account:

At approximately 10:19 p.m., the suspect threatened to kill his wife with a handgun he loaded in front of her in the 800 block of Wade Avenue.

At about 10:36 p.m., the defendant was at East State Street and Mahoning Avenue when he fled from officers after threatening to point his firearm at police to force them to kill him.

He then drove east in a silver Chevrolet Equinox on State and west on U.S. Route 62, south on state Route 44, west on Main Street (state Route 153) in Louisville, north on Harrisburg Road in Canton and east on Route 62. While approaching state Route 225 on Route 62, the suspect made a U-turn and headed west Route 62.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol put spikes on Route 62 at State Street.

The fleeing motorist left Route 62 at Beeson Street, and traveled east before turning north on Mechanic Avenue and north on North Park Avenue before turning east on Keystone and hitting the tracks. He was arrested at the crash site.

The defendant had a loaded gun at hand during the pursuit. He pointed it at his head when he turned around on Route 62 near Route 225 exit.

Trains had to be stopped after the suspect crashed into the track.

Speeds reached during the chase were listed in one Alliance police record as 105 mph.

The suspect was taken to Aultman Alliance Community Hospital to be treated for injuries caused by the crash. He was then taken to the Stark County Jail.

Reach Nancy at 330-580-8382 or nancy.molnar@cantonrep.com.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton man, 33, crashes SUV into tracks while fleeing Alliance police