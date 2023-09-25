Alliance police looking for missing boy, non-custodial mother

Benjamin Duer, Canton Repository
1 min read
0

ALLIANCE ‒ Alliance Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing Child Alert for a 2-year-old boy.

According to police, the child, Cole Smart, was forcibly taken from his home in the 500 block of East Oxford Street by his non-custodial mother, Nicole Middleton, 33. The child was last seen at 11:14 p.m. Saturday on Haines Avenue in Alliance. When last seen, he was wearing Spider-Man pajamas.

Cole Smart, 2, of Alliance, was last seen Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, on Haines Avenue. Police are searching for him and his non-custodial mother, Nicole Middleton, who allegedly took him.
Police are "concerned for his safety," the advisory said.

They described Smart as biracial, standing 2 feet tall, weighing 30 pounds, with a brown birthmark on his left leg above his knee. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Middleton is white, 5-foot-7, 135 pounds with blonde or strawberry blonde hair. She has blue eyes.

Nicole Middleton
Anyone with information, please contact Alliance Police at 330-821-9140.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

