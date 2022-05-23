Alliance Police probing shooting outside gas station

Alliance Police car

ALLIANCE – Alliance Police are investigating a shooting Monday morning outside the Marathon BellStore at 2491 W. State St.

The shooting occurred at 10:22 a.m. outside the store, to the eastern side of the building.

Neither Alliance Police or management at the Bell Store would comment on the incident.

A worker at Alliance Police Station said a report was to be issued later Monday.

