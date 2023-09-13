Alliance police release body camera footage, ID officers involved in fatal shooting

ALLIANCE − While holding a knife at the neck of a woman, George "Joe" Appleby's final words were: "I said I ..."

Police fired two shots.

The 59-year-old's body fell back, landing on the floor of the upstairs apartment on South Linden Avenue. The woman he held hostage was safe.

Alliance police on Tuesday released to The Canton Repository body camera footage from two officers involved in the Sept. 3 shooting. The video police released had the victim's face and neck blacked out with a large rectangle.

In this screenshot of body camera footage from the Alliance Police Department, officer Robert Toussant stood ready in the hallway of an apartment on South Linden Avenue on Sept. 3, 2023. Toussant later shot and killed George "Joe" Appleby, who was holding a knife against a woman inside the apartment.

Five officers — Robert Toussant, Lee Rose, Chad Caughey, Shane Tallman and Sgt. Stephen Minich — remain on paid leave pending a probe by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Toussant, 30, a special investigation detective and patrolman, shot and killed Appleby, police confirmed Tuesday.

The footage released came from body cameras worn by Toussant and Rose.

"All of the officers involved are doing their best to cope with this," Capt. James Hilles said in an email. "Some are better than others, but I wouldn't say any of them are truly OK at his point. Taking a life to protect themselves or another, although they all knew it could happen, is something none of them ever wanted to be involved with."

Responding to a domestic violence call at this apartment on South Linden Avenue on Sept. 3, Alliance police officers shot and killed the suspect George "Joe" Appleby. Police said the 59-year-old man was holding a knife to the neck of a woman, partially cutting her during the incident.

Police warned George Appleby

Around 1:39 p.m., a neighbor called 911 to report Appleby was holding a knife to his live-in girlfriend's neck. Police heard the call on their Live911 system, which streams emergency calls into cruisers, Hilles said.

Appleby had a long history of violence — including a domestic violence conviction in 2022 against the same woman — so police didn't dismiss his threats of violence. The five officers responded quickly. Rose was first there.

Rose ran up an outdoor staircase and attempted to make entry, breaking a window in the process. He radioed that he saw Appleby with the knife against the woman's neck. He tried to break down the door, but it was blocked. In the meantime, more officers arrived on scene.

The officers gathered in a partially lit hallway outside the apartment, telling Appleby to drop the knife and come outside.

"Come out with your hands up or we're coming in after you," Rose warned.

Appleby replied: "I'll walk out, if you just go."

"We cannot leave, but we need you to come out," Rose answered.

Seen here, in this screenshot, on police body camera footage is George "Joe" Appleby, 59, moments before he was shot and killed Sept. 3 by an officer during a domestic violence situation. The footage was released by the Alliance Police Department. The victim's face was concealed before the video release.

They continued a back and forth until officers pried open the front door. Weapon drawn, Toussant turned a corner and Appleby, shielded by the woman, was there. Police have said Appleby still had the knife against the woman's throat when they entered.

"Hands up! Hands up!" Toussant commanded.

He didn't comply.

Then Appleby spoke his final words.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she received several stitches in two different areas on the front of her neck, and for other minor cuts.

Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com. On X (formerly Twitter): @bduerREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Alliance police release body camera footage in fatal shooting