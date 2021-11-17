Alliance police search for attempted murder suspect

Shawn Rasnick

ALLIANCE – Alliance Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted on charges of attempted murder and improperly discharging a firearm into a residence.

Nineteen-year-old Shawn Rasnick also is facing charges of felonious assault and improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle, according to information Alliance Police posted Tuesday on Facebook.

The suspect is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-11and weighs about 390 pounds. His last known residence was in the area of Harmont Avenue and 25th Street in northeast Canton.

Anyone with information can call Alliance Police at 330-821-9140, message the department on Facebook or fill out the anonymous tip form at www.alliancepolice.com/tip-form.

