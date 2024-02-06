Alliance wants a comprehensive digital map of all 11,800 parcels in its limits

Isaac Robb, vice president of planning, research and urban projects for the Western Reserve Land Conservancy, listens to Alliance City Councilman Phillip Mastroianni, chairman of Planning, Zoning and Housing Committee, during a presentation Monday.

ALLIANCE – It's no secret that strengthening property codes and regulations has been a priority for city officials.

They've demolished at least 20 blighted properties within the last 12 months, and new rules for rentals and landlords are in the works. Now, city officials want to conduct a massive inventory of all 11,800 parcels within the city limits.

The Western Reserve Land Conservancy, a nonprofit, outlined its property inventory program with City Council on Monday night. The same group has done similar assessments for other cities such as Akron, Cleveland, Euclid and South Euclid.

"The nice thing about the survey is it'll show us all the issues and they'll be documented," Mayor Andy Grove said.

Alliance Mayor Andy Grove

The survey would have teams analyze every parcel of property in Alliance for about 8 to 10 weeks, collecting data based on at least 50 questions. The information gathered would be turned into a customizable digital mapping tool for Alliance, Western Reserve Land Conservancy officials said.

"Most municipalities are really interested in the condition and occupancy of structures," Isaac Robb, the nonprofit's vice president of planning, research and urban projects, said after the presentation.

Matt Zone, senior vice president and director for Western Reserve, said the comprehensive survey also would help satisfy a request made last year to the city by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for a full property assessment.

After the survey, the city could "either appropriate or create policies to tackle some of the most perplexing challenges that have really been confronting the conditions of real estate in Alliance and then create strategies," Zone said.

Grove said council members still need to authorize the survey with legislation, which was not presented Monday night. Officials didn't discuss the cost of the survey.

In other business, council members:

Approved a contract with the Ohio Department of Transportation for a $2.1 million resurfacing project on East State Street and Union Avenue this summer. ODOT officials said the project would go out to bid mid-March and it should be completed in 2024.

Approved creating a full-time information technology (IT) supervisor position to be paid equally from the general fund, water fund and sewer fund. The pay range was set between $26.36 and $31.19 an hour based on level of experience.

Approved an ordinance that increased two deputy director positions from 35 hours a week to 40 hours after the mayor's secretary retired. Rather than replacing the secretary, her duties were split between the two deputy directors. Both will make $8,000 more annually.

Heard the Auditor's Office was awarded a certificate of excellence in financial reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association for its financial report for the fiscal year that ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Heard the city is looking for planning and development director following the retirement of Joseph Mazzola on Jan. 19. Mazzola had been in the position for 10 years.

