Is AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) A Good Stock To Buy?

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. With the first-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the first quarter. One of these stocks was AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB).

Is AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) the right investment to pursue these days? Investors who are in the know are betting on the stock. The number of bullish hedge fund bets moved up by 3 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that AB isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings). AB was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. There were 8 hedge funds in our database with AB holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 41 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 35.3% through March 3rd. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic's significance before most investors. Keeping this in mind we're going to take a peek at the recent hedge fund action surrounding AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB).

What does smart money think about AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)?

At Q4's end, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 38% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in AB over the last 18 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.