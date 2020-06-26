AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed–end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2020.
Total net assets of the Fund* on April 30, 2020 were $398,667,599 as compared with $448,877,397 on January 31, 2020, and $426,858,609 on April 30, 2019. On April 30, 2020, the net asset value per share of common stock was $13.87 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.
|
April 30, 2020
|
January 31, 2020
|
April 30, 2019
|
Total Net Assets
|
$398,677,599
|
$448,877,397
|
$426,858,609
|
NAV Per Share
|
$13.87
|
$15.62
|
$14.75
|
Shares Outstanding
|
28,744,936
|
28,744,936
|
28,744,936
For the period February 1, 2020 through April 30, 2020, total net investment income was $3,536,783 or $0.12 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($44,635,062) or ($1.55) per share of common stock for the same period.
|
Second Quarter
Ended
April 30, 2020
|
First Quarter
Ended
January 31, 2020
|
Second Quarter
Ended
April 30, 2019
|
Total Net Investment Income
|
$3,536,783
|
$4,089,275
|
$3,719,936
|
Per Share
|
$0.12
|
$0.14
|
$0.13
|
Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain (Loss)
|
($44,635,062)
|
$10,900,969
|
$18,610,684
|
Per Share
|
($1.55)
|
$0.38
|
$0.65
|
* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
