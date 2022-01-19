AllianceBlock sets up Chainlink price feed to bring ALBT to DeFi

AllianceBlock has launched its multi-functional utility token ALBT/USD price feed on Ethereum, enabled by Chainlink’s oracle technology.

According to the company, the price feed was already implemented in the recently-released LMaaS 2.1 payment portal update, its liquidity mining and staking solution.

“This Price Feed helps us provide our clients with the most accurate price information about ALBT, which will help to further increase the reach of the token to other AllianceBlock products and even to third-party DeFi platforms,” the company said.

Matthijs de Vries (main image), CTO and co-founder of AllianceBlock added that, as the company continues to build on the success of LMaaS and roll out new products, it’s important it stays “laser-focused” in expanding the uses of the platform.

“To help ensure both seamless user experience and increased exposure for our token, establishing a reliable Chainlink Price Feed that can be implemented not only in our tech but across the industry is a no-brainer,” he said.

“We’re excited to leverage Chainlink oracles to bring our native token to new markets, enabling it to be quickly and securely integrated into our ecosystem and across the industry.”