Alliance's Aimenn Penny faces federal hate crime charge in church firebombing

Aimenn Penny, 20, of Alliance, center looking left, was identified as participating March 11 in a protest in Wadsworth. Penny now faces federal charges that he particpated in firebombing a Geauga County church on March 25, ahead of a drag show event.

CLEVELAND − An Alliance man will face a hate crime charge after he was indicted in the March 25 firebombing of a Geauga County church.

Aimenn D. Penny, 20, was formally indicted by a federal grand jury Friday, according to court documents filed in the U.S. District Court's Northern District of Ohio.

Penny, arrested March 31, faces two counts of arson and one count of possessing an explosive device, a Molotov cocktail. He also has been charged with a U.S. hate crime − obstructing the free exercise of religious briefs.

Penny could face up to 20 years in prison if he's convicted of the hate crime. The other charges carry terms of five to 10 years, federal prosecutors said.

In court documents, the FBI alleges Penny threw Molotov cocktails at the Community Church of Chesterland, trying to intimidate the church from having two planned drag show events on April 1. The bombs damaged the church and a sign.

The FBI also alleged Penny is a member of the White Lives Matter group that espouses racist and neo-Nazi views. The group protested a drag event March 11 in Wadsworth, and Penny was there in military-style attire, court records showed.

Penny also has a history of distributing propaganda flyers in communities supporting his views. He did so in Wadsworth and Alliance, court records show.

Alliance Police stopped and questioned Penny on Oct. 11, 2022, about flyers he was putting on police cruisers and other vehicles throughout the city. The flyers were targeting the black community. Penny, whom police say was carrying a knife and baton, was released.

After his arrest March 31, Penny reportedly "admitted to building the Molotov cocktails and deploying them at CCC with the intent to burn the structure," according to court records. They say he claimed he was trying to protect children and stop the drag event. He was arrested at his home.

Penny's attorney John Greven declined to comment.

"I still haven't seen any of the discovery. I won't get that until after he's arraigned," Greven said Monday. "I may have comments down the road but it's a little early for one now."

Penny remains in custody. No arraignment date has been scheduled.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Alliance's Aimenn Penny faces federal hate crime charge in church firebombing