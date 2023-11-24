Lighting displays glow Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, during Christmas in the Park at Silver Park in Alliance.

ALLIANCE − Alliance will turn on its Christmas light display in Silver Park starting on Friday night.

The display, coordinated by Shonk Family Lights, will be lit nightly from 5 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. It is free for families to drive through the displays.

This year's display includes at least 25 displays.

Kim Cox, director of the Alliance Parks and Recreation Department, said this year's lights display features four new items − a sledding Frosty the Snowman; a baking Mrs. Claus; a skiing polar bear; and a waving Santa Claus.

"We get a few new ones every year," she said.

On Dec. 2, the annual "Christmas in the Park" event will run 5 to 7 p.m. at Silver Park. The tree will be lit at 5:30 p.m., and Santa Claus will make an appearance.

Children heat up their marshmallows before making s'mores Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, during Christmas in the Park at Silver Park.

The free event also includes crafts, a train ride, hot cocoa and food, an ice sculptor and giveaways.

An ice rink won't make the holidays

An ice rink at Silver Park won't debut this holiday season, as officials seek grants to buy a chill unit.

Cox said they did not want to set up the rink without the chill unit because Ohio's cold weather is not consistent. The rink eventually will be a new addition to the park system.

"We’re worried if it doesn’t stay frozen, (the rink) could be damaged," Cox said.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Alliance's Christmas light display debuts Friday at Silver Park