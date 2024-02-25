Alliance's Royal Aviation Show Choir event draws thousands

ALLIANCE − The Royal Aviation Show Choir Competition drew thousands of students and their families to Alliance High School on Saturday.

Now in its fifth year, the one-of-kind competition in Stark County attracted 15 schools from across three states compete in the all-day event.

The Alliance High School Jetsetters perform Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, during the Royal Aviation Show Choir Competition in the high school auditorium.

It is the only competition of its kind in the region that limits participating schools to those with an enrollment of 1,500 or fewer students.

Carrie Chunat, the choir director at Alliance High School, said Royal Aviation was started to give smaller schools a chance to showcase their talent. At other competitions, she said larger schools frequently get all the attention, and smaller schools like Alliance felt left out.

"So that's kind of how it started," Chunat said.

She said Royal Aviation is getting bigger and gaining more attention each year. This year's competition had a record number of participants, forcing them to establish a wait list. The 15 competing schools came from Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Chloe Weisenberger sings a solo during "Play That Funky Music," part the Alliance High School Jetsetters' show during the Royal Aviation Show Choir Competition on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in the school's auditorium.

Two other school groups, including Alliance High's Jetsetters, were featured as non-competitive performers.

"There isn't enough time in the day to take anyone else. We've kind of maxed out the time," Chunat said.

Tyler Kinser, a member of the Alliance City Schools Board of Education, said the competition allowed the district to showcase its facilities, including the high school's 2,000-seat auditorium, and gave the local economy a small boost in late February. At least three show choirs spent a night at a hotel in Alliance.

"The whole community is benefiting from the whole competition," Kinser said.

The Alliance Middle School Show Choir performs their exhibition Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, during the Royal Aviation Show Choir Competition in Alliance High School's auditorium.

Alliance High School junior Jenna Heslop, a member of the Jetsetters, was excited to perform on stage Saturday.

"This event is so huge because we go to all these other schools and see their competitions," Heslop said. "Then we put on one, and it's just a lot of fun."

The Alliance High School Jetsetters perform their exhibition Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, during the Royal Aviation Show Choir Competition in the high school's auditorium.

These are the show choirs that competed in Alliance

The following choirs performed Saturday at the Royal Aviation competition:

Walsh Jesuit Harmony Gold

Strongsville Mustang Express

Euclid Varsity Chorale

North Royalton Royal Harmony

River Valley Middle School Revolution

Sheridan Northern Stars

Kenton High School Top Twenty

Buckeye Valley Visions

Kenton Middle School Dimensions

Martinsburg Middle School South Spirit (Martinsburg, West Virginia)

Ada Varsity Singers

River Valley Music Company

Musselman Kaleidoscope (Inwood, West Virginia)

Scranton High School First Edition (Scranton, Pennsylvania)

Performing in exhibitions were the Alliance High School Jetsetters, Alliance Middle School and Lakeside Melodica from Ashtabula High School.

