Will Alliant Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LNT) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year?

Looking at Alliant Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LNT) earnings update in September 2018, it seems that analyst expectations are fairly bearish, as a 2.5% rise in profits is expected in the upcoming year, relative to the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 4.8%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of US$456m, we can expect this to reach US$467m by 2020. In this article, I’ve outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Alliant Energy in the longer term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How will Alliant Energy perform in the near future?

Longer term expectations from the 8 analysts covering LNT’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of LNT’s earnings growth over these next few years.

NASDAQGS:LNT Future Profit February 5th 19 More

By 2022, LNT’s earnings should reach US$548m, from current levels of US$456m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 7.1%. This leads to an EPS of $2.51 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of $1.98. In 2022, LNT’s profit margin will have expanded from 13% to 15%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Alliant Energy, there are three relevant aspects you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does Alliant Energy’s growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Alliant Energy? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



