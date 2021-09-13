Alliant Energy Crews Continue to Assist With Power Restoration in Louisiana

by Andrew Pearce

After arriving in Louisiana last week, Alliant Energy crews have helped restore power to thousands in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Photo credit: Alliant Energy

NEW ORLEANS, Iowa (KWWL) -- After arriving in Louisiana last week, Alliant Energy crews have helped restore power to thousands in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Alliant Energy posted on Facebook that their crews joined over 27,000 workers from 41 states.

Last week, the company sent over 100 employees and contractors, as well as equipment to Louisiana in response to Hurricane Ida as a mutual aid agreement between utility companies. MidAmerican Energy also sent local workers down to help.

Alliant says the crews have been working around the clock and through extreme heat with power restoration. As of Tuesday, power has been restored to almost 700,000 customers. They said one of their three-person crews restored power to 800 customers on Tuesday.

