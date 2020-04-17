Alliant Launches Virtual Café

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant International University has launched the Alliant Virtual Café, a digital gathering place to support each other as we face the implications of the COVID-19 crisis. The Virtual Café features sessions with Alliant's faculty experts in psychology, education, forensics, business, and law, and serves as the home to:

Video sessions with our experts on topics such as Harnessing Emotional Contagion, Talking to Kids About a Pandemic , When Home Becomes School: Educating Children During COVID-19 , and Coping with Cabin Fever for Couples and Families



, , and Resource links with advice for self-care during quarantine, best tips for working from home, and mitigating financial insecurity



An "Ask an Expert" form through which anyone can ask our leading experts any questions, from "How can I build a stronger relationship with my partner while we are stuck at home?" to "How can I ensure that my concern doesn't turn to panic?"

This café is open and available to any and all who may need it. Alliant recognizes this as a vital time to continue our mission as a Public Benefit institution, to provide our communities with the guidance and support that we are uniquely positioned to offer, and to help us all navigate the many social impacts of this pandemic.

"Through the Alliant Virtual Café, we are supporting our communities, offering the expertise of our faculty, and providing connection and guidance," said Andy Vaughn, president of Alliant International University. "Together, we cope with our new normal, thrive through adversity, and begin our journey toward recovery after enduring a once-in-a-lifetime global health crisis."

Associate Provost Dr. Diana Concannon spearheaded this initiative and is leveraging her decades of experience in training first responders and frontline workers in psychological first aid. "The magnitude of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic renders it vitally important that we stay connected, stay supportive, stay informed, and seek and provide what we can in order to positively impact our communities," said Dr. Concannon. "Our investment in ourselves and in each other now will reverberate in our recovery and resilience in the months and years ahead."

Visit the Alliant Virtual Café here: Alliant.edu/VirtualCafe

About Alliant International University

Alliant is a private university accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) which offers programs in psychology, education, business management, forensic studies, and law.

Alliant's mission is to prepare students for professional careers of service and leadership, and to promote the discovery and application of knowledge to improve the lives of people in diverse cultures and communities around the world.

Alliant's vision: An Inclusive World Empowered by Alliant Alumni.

More information is available at www.alliant.edu .

Contact: Cielo Villasenor

Alliant International University

760-822-7938

cielo.villasenor@alliant.edu

www.Alliant.edu/VirtualCafe

