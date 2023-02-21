Allianz (ETR:ALV) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To €11.40

The board of Allianz SE (ETR:ALV) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 5.6% on the 9th of May to €11.40, up from last year's comparable payment of €10.80. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 4.9%.

Allianz Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was higher than its profits, and made up 76% of cash flows. The company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but this could indicate that growth opportunities are few and far between.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 5.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 105%, which probably can't continue without putting some pressure on the balance sheet.

Allianz Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of €4.50 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of €10.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.1% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. EPS has fallen over the last year, with this year's number 54% below last year. Such a large drop can indicate that the business has run into some trouble and might end up in the dividend having to be reduced. Any one year of performance can be misleading for a variety of reasons, so we wouldn't like to form any strong conclusions based on these numbers alone.

Allianz's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Allianz's payments are rock solid. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Allianz that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

