Allianz Partners appoints Regional Chief Executive Officer for Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Partners announces the appointment of Vinay Surana as Regional Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific, effective from the 23rd of March 2020. Based in Singapore, Vinay will lead the Asia Pacific business with responsibility for Australasia, China, Japan, India and South East Asia. He reports directly to Dan Assouline, Global Head of Markets and Board Member, Allianz Partners.

Vinay brings over 20 years of global experience in the financial services industry to his new role. Prior to joining Allianz, Vinay held the position of Senior Vice President, Head of Individual Personal Insurance for Asia Pacific within AIG, where he spent more than 13 years in various senior executive positions across numerous markets within Asia, the United States and Australasia. A seasoned leader with significant international experience and strong track record of building scale and profitable business, Vinay has in-depth technical expertise in insurance and underwriting, strategic planning, reinsurance, risk management, partnership development and digital enablement as well as Insure-tech.

Dan Assouline said: "Vinay has a proven performance history of leading high-caliber teams in transforming businesses, developing new channels and models, and delivering sustainable, profitable growth. I'm confident that Vinay will bring his extensive knowledge of the APAC region and global experience in the financial services industry to transform and grow our business across Asia."

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, automotive and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Our products are embedded seamlessly into our partners' businesses or sold directly to customers, and are available through four commercial brands: Allianz Assistance, Allianz Automotive, Allianz Travel and Allianz Care. Present in 76 countries, our 21,500 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 65 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to help and protect our customers around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.allianz-partners.com

