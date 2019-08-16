Allianz SE (FRA:ALV): Poised For Long Term Success?

On 30 June 2019, Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) announced its earnings update. Overall, it seems that analyst forecasts are fairly optimistic, with profits predicted to increase by 5.1% next year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 3.9%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of €7.5b, we should see this rise to €7.8b in 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Allianz. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How will Allianz perform in the near future?

The longer term view from the 15 analysts covering ALV is one of positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To understand the overall trajectory of ALV's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

DB:ALV Past and Future Earnings, August 16th 2019 More

By 2022, ALV's earnings should reach €8.4b, from current levels of €7.5b, resulting in an annual growth rate of 3.4%. EPS reaches €21.77 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €17.43 EPS today. As revenues is expected to outpace earnings, analysts expect margins to contract from the current 7.3% to 5.7% by the end of 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Allianz, there are three fundamental factors you should look at:

