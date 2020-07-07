AllianzGI and Virtus Investment Partners Announce Strategic Partnership in U.S. Retail Market

Virtus to assume responsibility for AllianzGI's U.S. open- and closed-end funds; AllianzGI's Value Equity team to join Virtus
NEW YORK and HARTFORD, Conn., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Global Investors (AllianzGI), a leading global active asset manager, and Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS), which operates a multi-boutique asset management business, today announced they have agreed to a strategic partnership that will focus on enhancing both firms' growth opportunities with Virtus representing AllianzGI's compelling investment strategies in the U.S. retail market to existing and potentially new clients.
Central to the partnership, Virtus will become the investment adviser, distributor and/or administrator of AllianzGI's approximately $23 billion in open-end, closed-end and retail separate account assets1. AllianzGI teams will continue to manage the strategies in a subadvisory capacity, providing continuity for AllianzGI's U.S. retail clients. AllianzGI's Dallas-based Value Equity team, formerly known as NFJ Investment Group, which manages approximately $7 billion of the assets, will join Virtus as an affiliated manager. The partnership also provides for future joint product development of investment solutions for retail clients in the U.S.
The partnership will enhance Virtus' offerings, giving it access to AllianzGI's deep, global investment expertise while expanding AllianzGI's access and presence in the U.S retail markets. AllianzGI will concentrate its U.S. distribution efforts on building its institutional, insurance-related and non-resident businesses while continuing to serve U.S. retail clients as a subadviser.
"This new partnership with AllianzGI is strategically meaningful for us in terms of scale, fit and growth potential," said George R. Aylward, president and chief executive officer of Virtus. "We look forward to bringing AllianzGI's multi-asset, thematic equity, and alternative strategies to our fund and separate account offerings, and the opportunity to partner on joint product development underscores the growth-oriented nature of the alliance."
"This partnership is truly complementary," said Tobias C. Pross, chief executive officer of AllianzGI. "Combining AllianzGI's ongoing portfolio management expertise with Virtus' strong, focused retail distribution and administrative capabilities is a recipe for mutually beneficial growth in U.S. funds and separate accounts. It will allow us to focus our U.S. distribution efforts on the Institutional, Insurance, Sub-Advisory and Non-Resident markets, which are more closely aligned with our strengths in other markets."
Based on current asset levels, the partnership would increase Virtus' mutual fund assets under management by approximately 40% to $54 billion and its total AUM to $128 billion2.
The companies did not disclose specific terms of the agreement other than there are no payments at closing. The partnership was structured with an alignment of economic interests over time. The fund-related aspects of the relationship are subject to the approval of the AllianzGI U.S. Funds Board and fund shareholders and are expected to be completed near year-end.
AllianzGI was advised by Warren Enskat Group and Paul Hastings LLP. Virtus was advised by Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP.
1 As of May 31, 2020
2 Pro forma, using AUM as of May 31, 2020
