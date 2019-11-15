What Is Allied Digital Services's (NSE:ADSL) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Allied Digital Services (NSE:ADSL) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 32%, after some slippage. The full year gain of 26% is pretty reasonable, too.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Check out our latest analysis for Allied Digital Services

How Does Allied Digital Services's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Allied Digital Services's P/E of 4.86 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Allied Digital Services has a lower P/E than the average (11.1) in the it industry classification.

NSEI:ADSL Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 15th 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think Allied Digital Services will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Allied Digital Services's 78% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. The cherry on top is that the five year growth rate was an impressive 84% per year. So I'd be surprised if the P/E ratio was not above average.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Allied Digital Services's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt is 32% of Allied Digital Services's market cap. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Verdict On Allied Digital Services's P/E Ratio

Allied Digital Services has a P/E of 4.9. That's below the average in the IN market, which is 13.2. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Allied Digital Services over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 3.7 back then to 4.9 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.