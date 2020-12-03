Allied Electronics & Automation Doubles Fort Worth Distribution Center Capacity with 200,000 Square-Foot Digitally Enabled Expansion

New facility adds capacity for more than 800,000 SKUs and features cutting-edge warehouse technology from intelligent automation solutions leader KNAPP

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation, a high-service distributor of automation and control, electronic, electrical, mechanical, and maintenance products, has completed an expansion of its North American distribution center in Fort Worth that adds more than 200,000 square feet of space and a full complement of the latest digital order fulfillment center technology from global intelligent automation solutions provider KNAPP.

Allied Logo (PRNewsfoto/Allied Electronics & Automation)

Designed from the ground up with input from customers and suppliers, the expansion doubles Allied's capacity, employing high-density storage and retrieval automation and advanced packaging solutions, with additional space to double capacity in the future.

"Adoption of commercial and industrial automation continues to grow at an incredible pace, and with this significant investment in expanding our main facility, we are making good on our promise to be the distributor of choice for our customers and suppliers," said Ken Bradley, President of the Americas Region for Allied Electronics and Automation.

Allied's newly expanded distribution center features:

  • 520,000 square feet of total warehouse footprint; including current capacity for 400,000 unique SKUs and space to double to 800,000 SKUs in the future.

  • A high-density warehouse operations area equipped with the latest KNAPP automated order storage and retrieval systems, OSR ShuttleTM Evo, RFID pocket sortation, and goods-to-person systems that can quickly pick products from 118,000 different locations and deliver them automatically to one of 35 new picking stations.

  • Automated box erector machines and robotic packing stations that precisely match packages to discreet order size and content, accelerating the shipping process and significantly reducing packaging waste.

  • Ergonomic receiving stations to more quickly process inbound supplier products, along with a conveyor sortation network for efficient transfer of completed packages to shipping.

  • An automated new will call center to facilitate rapid pickups for local customers.

"For our customers, the new facility expands the depth and breadth of our ready-to-ship inventory, ensuring orders are filled quickly and accurately. Our suppliers will benefit from increased inventory capacity and throughput, and our employees will have a bright, safe, modern workplace where they can further enhance their skills on the very latest in supply chain technology," said Bradley. "Adding high-density storage and automated custom box erector machines in the new facility also reduces packaging waste and lowers energy usage from a sustainability standpoint."

"The solution developed in partnership with Allied Electronics & Automation was crafted in a unique and collaborative way, resulting in a highly efficient and effective facility expansion," said Josef Mentzer, CEO of KNAPP North America. "The project was focused on aligning precisely with the needs of the company's customers and other stakeholders, and all will benefit immensely from this investment in the future."

In addition to the expansion and technology upgrades at the Fort Worth distribution center, as part of its ongoing effort to deliver an even greater selection and service to customers, Allied has added more than 37,000 new SKUs and debuted more than 50 new suppliers in 2020. Customers also benefit from tens of thousands of 360-degree high-resolution images, more than 1.1 million up-to-date product data sheets, expert advice on a wide range of topics, and a connection to the company's global DesignSpark online engineering community.

About Allied Electronics & Automation
Allied Electronics & Automation is a high-service distributor of automation and control, electronic, electrical, mechanical, and maintenance products from more than 500 world-class suppliers. With sales offices across the Americas, a focus on digital customer experience, 99 percent ship-to-order accuracy, and more than 3.5 million parts available for purchase online, engineers, designers, maintainers, and purchasers trust Allied to provide a wide range of solutions across the entire product lifecycle. Connect with us at www.alliedelec.com or via social media on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About KNAPP
KNAPP is a global market leader providing intelligent intralogistics solutions and specialized software for production, distribution and point-of-sale. With over 4500 employees worldwide, KNAPP delivers market leading, innovative and custom-designed solutions in healthcare, retail, apparel, food, manufacturing, and ecommerce sectors. Our clients experience results that are flexible, resource efficient, ergonomic and self-learning. The company's North American headquarters are in Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit www.knapp.com

Media Inquiries:

Karen Gavenda
Allied Electronics & Automation
Socialmarketing1@alliedelec.com

Kevin Reader
KNAPP
M: 678-267-4426
O: 678-388-2880 x 5226

SOURCE Allied Electronics & Automation

