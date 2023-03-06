Allied Farmers First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: NZ$0.055 (vs NZ$0.037 in 1H 2022)

Allied Farmers (NZSE:ALF) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: NZ$15.8m (up 4.0% from 1H 2022).

  • Net income: NZ$1.59m (up 50% from 1H 2022).

  • Profit margin: 10.0% (up from 7.0% in 1H 2022).

  • EPS: NZ$0.055 (up from NZ$0.037 in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Allied Farmers' share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Allied Farmers that you should be aware of before investing here.

