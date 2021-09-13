Is Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The portfolio performed roughly in line with the Russell 2000® Index in the quarter, delivering solid absolute results and remaining ahead of the benchmark year to date. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Diamond Hill Capital, the fund mentioned Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT) and discussed its stance on the firm. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. is an Amherst, New York-based motion control products and systems developer with a $467.2 million market capitalization. AMOT delivered a -6.80% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 17.74%. The stock closed at $31.75 per share on September 10, 2021.

Here is what Diamond Hill Capital has to say about Allied Motion Technologies Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Allied Motion designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty-controlled motion products for a variety of motor types and end-market applications. Allied Motion’s management is experienced and has executed well, and there is long-term opportunity in increasing utilization and innovative use cases for small motors and motion-control technologies. The company’s innovative capability to develop custom-engineered solutions that integrate its products positions it well to consolidate a fragmented market and gain leadership in profitable niches."

15 fastest growing industries in the world
15 fastest growing industries in the world

Christian Lagerek/Shutterstock.com

Based on our calculations, Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. AMOT was in 12 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 8 funds in the previous quarter. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT) delivered a -13.32% return in the past 3 months.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 115 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

