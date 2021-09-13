Is Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The portfolio performed roughly in line with the Russell 2000® Index in the quarter, delivering solid absolute results and remaining ahead of the benchmark year to date. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Diamond Hill Capital, the fund mentioned Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT) and discussed its stance on the firm. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. is an Amherst, New York-based motion control products and systems developer with a $467.2 million market capitalization. AMOT delivered a -6.80% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 17.74%. The stock closed at $31.75 per share on September 10, 2021.

Here is what Diamond Hill Capital has to say about Allied Motion Technologies Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Allied Motion designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty-controlled motion products for a variety of motor types and end-market applications. Allied Motion’s management is experienced and has executed well, and there is long-term opportunity in increasing utilization and innovative use cases for small motors and motion-control technologies. The company’s innovative capability to develop custom-engineered solutions that integrate its products positions it well to consolidate a fragmented market and gain leadership in profitable niches."

Based on our calculations, Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. AMOT was in 12 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 8 funds in the previous quarter. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT) delivered a -13.32% return in the past 3 months.

