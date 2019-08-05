Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Craig Mychajluk -- Investor Relations

Yes. Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We certainly appreciate your time today as well as your interest in Allied Motion.

Joining me on call are Dick Warzala, our Chairman, President and CEO; and Mike Leach, our Chief Financial Officer. Dick and Mike are going to review our second quarter 2019 results and provide an update on the Company's strategic progress and outlook, after which we'll open it up for Q&A. You should have a copy of the financial results that we released yesterday after the market close. If not, you can find it on our website at alliedmotion.com.

Richard S. Warzala -- Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Craig. And welcome everyone. Our One Allied approach continues to gain traction as customers are responding well to our engineered solutions, as evidenced by our double-digit growth in all of our key served markets. We had solid revenue growth and record orders in backlog. Overall, revenue grew 16% with organic revenue up over 3%, while FX headwinds reduced our reported revenue by 2.5%.

Of note, operating margins expanded a measurable 22%, reflecting the effectiveness of our Allied Systematic Tools to improve performance in all areas of our business. Solid execution led to a 5% increase in our bottom line, and we had generated strong cash from operations.

Our TCI acquisition is performing well, and it has strategically expanded our addressable market and was a strong contributor to improvements in sales and earnings. We believe we can deliver above-market growth through the execution of our strategy. And while overall organic growth rate was impacted by softness in Europe, we made excellent headway in the US. In particular, for the trailing 12 months, our Aerospace & Defense market is up 35%, and our medical market was up almost 20%, as we continue to make progress toward further diversification of our business.

Executing our business operating system, Allied Systematic Tools, or AST, is key to margin enhancement as we drive a higher level of continuous improvement in all areas of the Company around quality, delivery, cost, and innovation. We have a strong AST team and have enhanced those capabilities over the past year as demonstrated by our recent improved margin performance.

Importantly, these internal improvements helped offset the price increases we received from one of our electronic assembly suppliers, as we noted in the first quarter. While we are working diligently to lessen this impact, given our current level of inventories and the long lead times we had experienced for certain key components, the headwind is expected to persist through the end of 2019.

We have also continued to invest in our strategic areas of excellence, especially around electronics and software. Those areas have been strapped in with the addition of multiple new engineers to increase innovation, accelerate new product introductions, and drive further integration of solutions for our served markets.

Each day, we make progress organizationally as we align ourselves to better support our target markets and customers, with more effective utilization of our sales, solution centers, technology units, and our production centers.

With that, let me turn it over to Mike for a more in-depth review of the financials.

Michael R. Leach -- Chief Financial Officers

Thank you, Dick. We provide an overview of our top-line on Slide 4. As a reminder, our results include TCI, which we acquired in December 2018. As Dick noted, despite an FX headwind of $2 million, revenue increased 16% or $12.6 million to $92.6 million. Demand was broad-based with growth in all of our major served markets. We had particularly strong growth in A&D and Medical. We saw double-digit domestic organic growth, but that was largely offset by softness in Europe. As a result, sales to US customers increased to 58% of total sales with the balance of sales to customers primarily in Europe and Asia.

Slide 5 shows the change in our revenue mix by market, and the growth of each market for the trailing 12 months ended June 30. The TCI acquisition can be found in Industrial and Distribution and accounts for the 123% growth within Distribution. Over the last 12 months, our A&D and medical markets have experienced considerable growth, as we continue to gain market share with our engineered and precision solutions. As we've talked about in the past, growing these markets are an important element of our strategy to broaden the scope and diversification of the business.

Our margin expansion was certainly a highlight of the quarter. As depicted on Slide 6, our gross margin improved to 130 basis points to 30.7%. This significant increase over the prior year period reflects higher volume, favorable mix across a number of served markets, as well as the recent acquisition of TCI. As Dick mentioned, the supplier issue remains a headwind that will likely impact us through the end of 2019.

Moving on to Slide 7. Operating costs and expenses for the quarter increased 90 basis points to 22.5% of sales, largely due to higher selling costs related to additional personnel and incremental intangible asset amortization related to the TCI acquisition. While selling expense of 4.5% of sales were up 90 basis points, G&A expense decreased 10 basis points to 10.3%, and E&D also decreased 10 basis points to 6.1% despite significant additions to the engineering group to support the Company's growth.

Solid gross margin and cost management led to the 22% increase in operating income to $7.6 million, with operating margin expanding 40 basis points to 8.2%. We plan to continue investments in our growth, however, at a level that continues to provide for improving operating leverage.

Interest expense increased to $1.4 million on higher debt balances that funded the TCI acquisition.

Turning to Slide 8. You can see our bottom line results. Net income increased to $4.4 million or $0.47 per diluted share, up $0.02 from the second quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 28% compared with 27.4%. We've adjusted our fiscal 2019 tax rate expectations up to a range between 28% and 30%.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $12.1 million, up 21% and as a percent of sales, increased 60 basis points to 13.1%. We use adjusted EBITDA as an internal metric and believe it is useful in determining our progress in our operating performance. This is a non-GAAP measure, so please be advised to review our reconciliation and the related disclosures in our release and at the end of our slides.

Slide 9, provides an overview of our balance sheet and cash flow. Reflected in the numbers on this slide are the two acquisitions made in 2018, as both were funded with a combination of cash and debt. As a result, at quarter end, debt, net of cash, was approximately $113 million or 50.4% net debt to capitalization.

We generated strong cash from operations of $11.3 million in the second quarter, resulting in the year-to-date amount of $8.9 million. Our capital allocation strategy has not changed as our primary focus is advancing internal and organic growth initiatives, and debt pay down as we reload for future acquisitions.

Year-to-date, capital expenditures were $6.4 million and were primarily investments for productivity improvements and growth initiatives. We expect our fiscal 2019 capex to range between $15 million and $18 million, which reflects additional support for the significant project wins that we'll slowly begin shipping by year-end, the next generation of off-road vehicle steering capabilities and incremental investments related to the addition of TCI.

Second quarter inventory turns were 4.5 times, an improvement from last year, as we have done a better job balancing our strong sales pipeline with a tight supply chain. Our DSO was at 51 days, down from the sequential first quarter, and the heightened 2018 number.

I'll now turn the call back over to Dick.

Richard S. Warzala -- Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Mike. We'll now turn to Slide 10. Our strong order flow in the US offset the softness that has emerged in Europe. As a result, second quarter orders grew 11% year-over-year, and 2% sequentially to a record $95 million. Absent unfavorable FX, orders would have been nearly $98 million. Backlog at quarter-end was at a record level of $133.5 million, up 20% year-over-year. More than 80% of our backlog is expected to convert in the next six months and approximately 97% over the next 12 months.

As a reminder, a nominal amount of the $225 million into several vehicle market awards we previously announced, are included in our reported backlog numbers. We are currently invested in these programs and expect to begin shipments at very low levels toward the end of this year. We will begin ramping shipments in 2020 to full-rate production by the end of 2021, which would continue for the following six years to seven years.

While we remain cautious and flexible around the global economic environment, particularly in Europe, we have strong confidence in our future and believe we are well-positioned for continued growth in revenue and profitability. As we move forward, we will continue to focus on improving internal operational efficiencies through the utilization of AST, and we will strive to enhance our growth opportunities through strategic acquisitions.

We'll also be working to maximize TCI's long-standing distributor relationships and to expand our geographic reach by utilizing our global footprint. We believe the long-term success of our Company will be further enhanced by executing our strategies and leveraging our full capabilities to design innovative motion solutions that change the game, and meet the current and emerging needs of our customers and our served markets.

With that, operator, let's open the line for questions.

Greg Palm -- Craig-Hallum -- Analyst

Good morning Dick, good morning Mike. I would say, nice job navigating through what appears to be an increasingly challenging environment out there.

Richard S. Warzala -- Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Greg.

Michael R. Leach -- Chief Financial Officers

Good morning. Thank you.

Greg Palm -- Craig-Hallum -- Analyst

So I mean just starting on the macro and, I guess, specifically Europe since that appears to be kind of the soft spot. Curious what your visibility is. Maybe what end markets are you seeing the most softness over there?

Richard S. Warzala -- Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, the reality is that it really is across all the end markets that we're seeing it in Europe. So it's not one. It's a general across-the-board reduction in levels of business for existing customers. Some of that's offset by new business gains that we've had. So overall, if we hadn't achieved some new business, we probably would have seen a bigger drop.

Greg Palm -- Craig-Hallum -- Analyst

And in terms of visibility, I know most of what you do is direct, but do you feel like it's sort of a real demand drop-off? Is it more sort of destocking form the end customer standpoint? Or what's your thought there?

Richard S. Warzala -- Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

We think it's a real demand drop-off.

Greg Palm -- Craig-Hallum -- Analyst

Okay. That makes sense. Moving on to what appears to be a nice bright spot. Aerospace, Defense, Medical were look to be the kind of standouts in the quarter from a growth standpoint. Is that driven by new customers? Ramp-up of existing programs? What's driving the strong growth there?

Richard S. Warzala -- Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Again, both I'd say to you that what's happened is that we've taken market share. We've won new contracts, and we're I think we have -- as we've mentioned in the past, I mean we're -- our key to success is that our engineered solutions that we're in the early phases of product development. And we get designed in, and what that whole design-in cycle time takes anywhere from two years to three years to four years. And as products get launched and get through the appropriate approval processes, then we will see business pick up. So I'd say to you that it's both. There is increased demand in those markets. We've taken market share, and we've won new projects.

Greg Palm -- Craig-Hallum -- Analyst

Fair to say, you remain pretty bullish kind of near term in terms of the opportunities there?

Richard S. Warzala -- Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, we do.

Greg Palm -- Craig-Hallum -- Analyst

Good. And then on the supplier issue. I think last quarter you had alluded to kind of the expectation of some partial relief in and Q3. I don't know, the language maybe changed a little bit this quarter, but is that still the case? Or are we now maybe just expecting that the impact to drag on through the remainder of the year?

Richard S. Warzala -- Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

It's a good pickup. We -- as we look at the lead times on certain key components, we had to protect ourselves and get components on order, and in the pipeline. So what it's caused is it's going to push things through the end of the year in order for us to -- we have to protect our -- again, protect our customers and protect our ability to ship product. So we will push it through the end of the year. I don't think we're going to see relief here now until first quarter next year.

Michael R. Leach -- Chief Financial Officers

A little clarification of the supplier and new parts are on track as expected.

Richard S. Warzala -- Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Correct.

Greg Palm -- Craig-Hallum -- Analyst

Great. Okay. It makes sense. And then just lastly on TCI. I don't know if you mentioned what the actual revenue impact was in the quarter. I don't know if you're willing to disclose that. But just kind of broadly, you've kind of hinted at potentially, over time, taking that product internationally. So just kind of curious if you could update us on the strategy and opportunity with TCI.

Richard S. Warzala -- Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

No. There is definitely some international opportunity there. As we've mentioned before, the bulk of their business is domestic. And as you start launching into the international markets, you run into different electrical frequencies. So you have some development work to do, testing to do, and you have to have a footprint. And especially in today's volatile markets not knowing what's going to happen with tariffs from day to day, I think it's become an even more critical for us to be able to produce products locally.

So it's not an overnight success where you can sit there and say, OK, now we have a footprint in these international markets that we can immediately start selling. We are already testing products that can be shipped into these international markets, but it's going to take a little bit of time. We are also -- we're looking at acquisitions in that space. So I would say to you that we're going to work both paths here. The long-term future, we believe in very strongly. It's performed extremely well. An excellent team. And I think, we're certainly encouraged about what it could bring to the Company long term.

Greg Palm -- Craig-Hallum -- Analyst

Great. That's it for me. Good luck going forward.

Richard S. Warzala -- Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Greg.

Dick Ryan -- Dougherty & Company -- Analyst

Thank you. So Mike, is there a way to quantify the supplier issue on margins for Q2, how much of a drag that was?

Michael R. Leach -- Chief Financial Officers

Yes. I don't know that I've specifically calculated the drag, but it was very similar to Q1. So it's Q1, we described it as a 60 basis point drag.

Dick Ryan -- Dougherty & Company -- Analyst

60?

Michael R. Leach -- Chief Financial Officers

I know the dollar is -- 60, yes. The dollar impact was similar, and obviously, our revenue was similar as well. So it's right in that range.

Dick Ryan -- Dougherty & Company -- Analyst

Okay. So Dick, you've mentioned AST. You have enough investments, people, software, the platform, been made, so that you're kind of rolling that out across all of your end markets?Or is it more kind of a rifle shot approach where you're hitting some key markets first? And if you can just maybe describe a little bit of that process?

Richard S. Warzala -- Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure, Dick. Well, AST, it's really our lean toolkit. And in addition to that, so as I've talked about here, it's the quality, delivery, cost and innovation. So over time here, it's been a part of our toolkit, since Allied Motion was, I'll call it, reinvented back in 2002, and it's expanded since then. We have -- we add other elements to AST as we've gone along, and particularly in the growth and innovation area.

What we've done internally is, we've added additional resources to help drive the process, both in Europe and in North America. So our team has been expanded. The participation in a number of events that we hold every year continues to increase. And as we move forward, there's always new elements that are coming in -- into the toolkit that focus on areas of the business that we think will drive some continuous and sustainable improvements, both the speed of play, which is one area that we're really focused on now, and improving margins and eliminating waste throughout the entire Company. So it's more about -- rather than saying particular markets and so forth. It is a process, a set of tools that can better utilize in the Company. It's in our culture. We train a large group of people every year. They're part of these events, and they get certified as they get qualified to participate and/or to potentially train. And it's something -- it just won't stop, it won't end, it's going to continue, and we'll focus on those key areas going forward. But I'll say the speed of play and innovation are two key areas that we're really ratcheting up here this year.

Dick Ryan -- Dougherty & Company -- Analyst

Okay. Great. So how was the vehicle market in the quarter? I know you focused as you mentioned A&D and Medical, but how was Vehicle?

Richard S. Warzala -- Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

The vehicle market toward the quarter was essentially -- it was up slightly, OK, 2.6% for the quarter. Trailing 12 months, it's up 14.8%.

Dick Ryan -- Dougherty & Company -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Richard S. Warzala -- Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Dick.

Brett Kearney -- G. Research -- Analyst

Hi guys good morning. Another solid quarter.

Richard S. Warzala -- Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning.

Michael R. Leach -- Chief Financial Officers

Good morning. Thank you.

Brett Kearney -- G. Research -- Analyst

Just I want to ask one follow-up. You provided a lot of great color on the supply chain actions you've been taking, some of the dynamics there. Could you provide, I guess, any additional color more broadly on how we can think about maybe your exposures regionally, your major supply chain exposures? It sounds like the one issue that came up earlier this year was isolated. But I guess where you're sourcing a bulk of your components from, and how that ties into current, I guess, trade dynamics in this environment.

Richard S. Warzala -- Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure. Be happy to. I think if you go back and you look at the acquisitions that we've done over the last several years, we've been pretty fortunate to acquire companies that were located in different geographic regions. And I will say to you that while -- if you made a -- if you looked at them on a short-term basis because the profit and loss situation, you might have made cuts to that. But our strategy all along and our thinking all along has been that, the customers that we're dealing with, first off, they like their support locally. And secondly, as the economics of the logistics chain, the costs, the delays, the speed of play and the ability to source key components for our products in multiple geographic regions has led us down the path that wherever we can regionalize, wherever we can source locally, we will do that. So what we see is, as we have built up some excellent production centers that continue to improve in both -- in actually North America, Asia and Europe, excellent facilities. Their performance is top-notch in terms of quality, delivery and costs. And we are going to continue to do that. And we look at that very closely when we're entering certain new key markets as to where is the best place to produce to drive down the total costs of acquisitions of the product for the customers.

So it's an active project. We have again, we've added some key resources in that area as well. For strategic sourcing, we believe it'll have some excellent benefits in the future. It is moving, and we continue to drive toward localization and regionalization, and we believe that's going to be key to our success.

Brett Kearney -- G. Research -- Analyst

That's very helpful. Thanks so much. If I can ask just one more. It's clear, obviously, continued market share wins, including in the vehicle market. I guess I just want to ask, underlying market-wise, anything you can share kind of what you're seeing, hearing from customers in terms of activity levels in the overall vehicle space?

Richard S. Warzala -- Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure. We have -- as you know, that's our largest market, our largest served market. So we clearly are investing money back into new products for the future to not only secure the business we have and keep it secure, but also to generate new business. So you've seen a transition in the Company in the last several years moving away from, let's say -- one customer solution to a market-based solution. And while I don't want to share with you the particular applications necessarily that we are focused on, I can tell you there is definitely significant investment being made in the engineering, in developing the future products to address those markets and the emerging needs of the markets. And I think we are in some exciting areas. We're -- we still see the vehicle market as a definite growth driver for the future, and we're investing heavily there as well as in the other markets we talked about.

So I hope you bear with me, and I'm going to sit here and tell you exactly what they are because there is competition out there.

Brett Kearney -- G. Research -- Analyst

No, that's terrific. Thanks so much for all the color.

Richard S. Warzala -- Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Mike Morales -- Walthausen & Co. -- Analyst

Good morning guys. Thank you for taking my question.

Richard S. Warzala -- Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Mike.

Mike Morales -- Walthausen & Co. -- Analyst

I'm curious on -- if some of the weakness that you guys talked about in Europe changes the way that you're thinking about the timing of the ramp of some of the large vehicle contracts over the next couple of years.

Richard S. Warzala -- Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Not at all. The ramp-up of those contracts -- and those are a three to five-year process to ramp-up, OK. By the time you begin getting designed into a platform, and when you think about vehicles, think about platform. So what'll drive the level of business will be the market demand. And whether the market demand is higher or lower in future years here, will determine whether we ship to full value or a little less or a little more. So the $225 million we talked about, that's kind of the expected value of the business that we will see in that six to seven-year period, but it can fluctuate plus or minus 10%, 15%. So we don't -- we're still full-bore. Our launch dates are firm. And the only thing that'll happen is whether or not the volume will be, again, slightly lower, same or slightly higher.

Mike Morales -- Walthausen & Co. -- Analyst

Sure. That's very helpful, thank you. And then last for me is just a modeling question. I know just year-to-date, the stock-based compensation expense is running at a pretty much higher clip from last year. Can you just help us understand what's driving that and maybe how you're thinking about that for the back half of the year?

Michael R. Leach -- Chief Financial Officers

Yes. It is elevated this year. The way some rewards were issued were changed to a more current and quarterly basis versus on an annual basis, which is why you're seeing some of it quarter-by-quarter, and also just some of the some of the KPIs, the metrics for which those incentive compensations are paid out on are elevated this year as well. So I would expect it to be at a similar run rate throughout the year, assuming performance remains.

Richard S. Warzala -- Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

[Speech Overlap] Yes. And I'll add a little bit to that. Some of what Mike was mentioning here too is based upon driving top line growth, and as you see top line growth occurring, you will see increased stock-based compensation.

Mike Morales -- Walthausen & Co. -- Analyst

Makes sense. Thank you guys for the color. Congratulations on a strong execution and keep up the good work.

Richard S. Warzala -- Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Michael R. Leach -- Chief Financial Officers

Thank you.

Scott Blumenthal -- Emerald Research -- Analyst

Good morning, Dick and Mike. Thank you for taking my call. Congratulations on the quarter.

Richard S. Warzala -- Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Scott.

Scott Blumenthal -- Emerald Research -- Analyst

I apologize because I got on the call a little bit late. I understand that there is no -- very little of the $225 million vehicle order in backlog. Dick, -- or did you talk about how much of the backlog -- or can you talk about how much of the backlog you expect to be delivered in the 2019 and how much thereafter?

Richard S. Warzala -- Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Are you talking about the $225 million? Or are you talking about the regular backlog?

Scott Blumenthal -- Emerald Research -- Analyst

Talking about the regular backlog.

Richard S. Warzala -- Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. We did mention that. We said that in through -- next six months, we expect to deliver 80% of the backlog.

Scott Blumenthal -- Emerald Research -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you. And could you characterize how much of that was -- how much, if any, is in backlog from the acquisition of TCI?

Richard S. Warzala -- Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. We really don't split it up. But I can tell you what TCI -- the model for their business is usually very quick delivery. So TCI has minimal impact on our backlog. And when I say that, they'll get an order and then deliver it very quickly. So very -- it's not like some of our other businesses where there's longer lead times, and we get orders that could be six months or nine months or 12 months with firm deliveries. TCI is really a book-to-bill business, primarily. So very little.

Scott Blumenthal -- Emerald Research -- Analyst

Okay. That's helpful. Indicating that the backlog is almost completely organic here. And my last one would be, to what do you attribute the really nice strength in A&D and Medical during the quarter?

Richard S. Warzala -- Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure. Both of them, we've experienced market share gains as well as wins in new projects. So we see some increased spending certainly in A&D. So projects that we have already -- programs that we are already on, we saw some increased demand. We have taken some market share, and we are winning new programs.

As far as Medical, I would say to you, it's more about winning new programs. And our continued investment in engineering that we work on longer-term solutions. So when we're -- for us to be successful, it's really engineer to engineer, and it really is working our next generation or future generations of projects or products. And it takes several years for those to come to fruition. But that's our success, and that's our strength. And one thing I didn't mention is that we continue to invest in our engineering resources. And we've invested heavily in the electronics and software side, and we will continue to do that in the future. You're not seeing that impact in terms of the cost increase because we were utilizing consultants. We're utilizing subcontractors, and we've been phasing the subcontractors out and bringing people in internally. So we're getting, we'll just say, more bang for our buck there. And we're -- so we're going to continue to ramp up our engineering resources, and we see the electronics and software as an integral part and becoming a larger part of all of our sales. And that's been our strategy from the beginning. That's why the solution centers got started, and we're going to continue to focus on that for driving growth in the future. So Medical has been project wins, increased demand. Aerospace & Defense has been market share, new project wins and increased demand.

Scott Blumenthal -- Emerald Research -- Analyst

In Aerospace & Defense, Dick, do you require certification?

Richard S. Warzala -- Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure. I mean in facilities -- and Medical, too. And we have certifications really across the board, whether it's -- there is specific certification that you have for whether it's Aerospace & Defense specific, Medical and/or Vehicle. So yes. Now we're driving all of our facilities toward, what we'll call, the highest level of quality requirements. But yes, we do have specific certifications for each of those industries.

Scott Blumenthal -- Emerald Research -- Analyst

Good enough. Thank you. Appreciate it.

Richard S. Warzala -- Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

All right. Thank you very much.

Richard S. Warzala -- Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, thank you, everyone, for joining us on today's call, and we certainly are pleased with your interest and the level of questions and types of questions that you brought. For those of you interested, we will be attending the Dougherty Conference in Minneapolis on September 5. As always, please feel free to reach out to us at any time, and we look forward to talking with all of you again after our third quarter results. Thank you for your participation, and have a great day.

