Allied Resource Partners To Begin Completion Of Promising Ellis County Prospect This Week

DENVER, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Resource Partners CV #2 prospect is scheduled to begin completion this Thursday, July 2nd, and will go into production in mid-July as the second well on the lease that Allied has drilled and produced in 2020, notwithstanding a market that would seem, for a less stable company, nearly impossible to continue to grow in.

"Despite such an unconventional and surreal start to this year, we are happy to have continued pushing ahead and increasing Allied's growth, not only for ourselves, but our partners as well. We look forward to bringing the CV #2 into production before the end of the month," said President of Allied, Rich Tabaka.

Allied Resource Partners is an independent oil and gas company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, that is committed to leading the way in the development and presentation of domestic, onshore oil and gas limited partnerships.

