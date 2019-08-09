Is Allied Properties (H.K.) Limited's (HKG:56) CEO Pay Justified?

Seng-Hui Lee has been the CEO of Allied Properties (H.K.) Limited (HKG:56) since 2010. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Seng-Hui Lee's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Allied Properties (H.K.) Limited is worth HK$12b, and total annual CEO compensation is HK$25m. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at HK$3.1m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from HK$7.8b to HK$25b, and the median CEO total compensation was HK$3.8m.

It would therefore appear that Allied Properties (H.K.) Limited pays Seng-Hui Lee more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Allied Properties (H.K.), below.

SEHK:56 CEO Compensation, August 9th 2019

Is Allied Properties (H.K.) Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Allied Properties (H.K.) Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 4.9% per year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 24% over the last year.

This revenue growth could really point to a brighter future. And the improvement in earnings per share is modest but respectable. So while performance isn't amazing, we think it really does seem quite respectable. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Allied Properties (H.K.) Limited Been A Good Investment?

Allied Properties (H.K.) Limited has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 28% over three years. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Allied Properties (H.K.) Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

We generally prefer to see stronger EPS growth, and we're not particularly impressed with the total shareholder return, over the last three years. So it's certainly hard to argue that the CEO is modestly paid, although we don't see the remuneration as an issue. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Allied Properties (H.K.) shares (free trial).

