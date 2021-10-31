Is Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust's (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Price Struggling As A Result Of Its Mixed Financials?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust's (TSE:AP.UN) recent performance, when its stock has declined 6.4% over the past three months. It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. In this article, we decided to focus on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is:

5.8% = CA$367m ÷ CA$6.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.06 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust's Earnings Growth And 5.8% ROE

When you first look at it, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 10.0%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Although, we can see that Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust saw a modest net income growth of 8.4% over the past five years. So, the growth in the company's earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 16% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for AP.UN? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a high three-year median payout ratio of 72%. This means that it has only 28% of its income left to reinvest into its business. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings by a fair bit, as we saw above.

Moreover, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 66%.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty respectable, the low profit retention could mean that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been paying reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. An improvement in its ROE could also help future earnings growth. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

