Allied Universal Helps Clients Prepare for the 'New Normal' with COVID-19

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As communities nationwide plan to begin lifting 'shelter in place' orders, Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company in North America, is helping clients plan and prepare for return to the workplace.

Recently, President Donald Trump gave State governors guidance on reopening state economies in the coming months. These guidelines for "Opening up America Again" outline specific phases for states to gradually ease their lockdowns.

"Now is the time to start thinking, preparing and launching a 'return to workplace' plan," said Steve Jones, Chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "Without a cure or vaccine for COVID-19, preventing further exposure and transmission will continue to be essential."

Allied Universal is sharing best practices, guidance and tools during this crisis to help businesses provide a safe, virus-free environment. This guidance includes:

Risk mitigation planning and resources to support businesses' 'return to workplace' strategy.

Best practices on workplace signage, employee and visitor traffic flow and maintaining a clean and disinfected workplace.

Temperature pre-screening services for occupants entering the property that is tailored to the facility.

"Some of our clients need to be prepared for employee and visitor screenings, which require varying levels of equipment (temperature gauges, physical barriers) and personnel protective equipment," said Jones. "There is no time to waste since some elements of a Return to Workplace plan may require advanced lead time."

About Allied Universal

Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company in North America with more than 235,000 employees and revenues over $8.4 billion, provides unparalleled security services and technology solutions. With offices located throughout the nation as well as internationally (Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom), Allied Universal is responsible for protecting client sites covering multiple specialty sectors such as higher education, healthcare, retail, commercial real estate, government and corporate campuses, etc. Supported by vast experience gained from being in business for over 60 years, Allied Universal provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver evolving, tailored solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business. Through world-class customer service, highly advanced systems and cohesive technology solutions…Allied Universal is There for you™. For more information, please visit www.aus.com .

