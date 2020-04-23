Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) Interim report January-March 2020

STOCKHOLM, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stronger focus on clinical projects

"The focusing of our operations protects the company's liquidity, but is also part of our long-term strategy with a emphasis on clinical projects and innovation," CEO Per Norlén comments.

Significant events January-March

Andreas Johannesson was appointed interim CFO.

was appointed interim CFO. The COVID-19 pandemic impacts the recruitment of new patients to the company's ongoing Phase clinical I studies with the ATOR-1015 and ATOR-1017 drug candidates.

Events after the end of the period

Decision on stronger focus on the clinical development portfolio aimed at securing the value of clinical drug candidates:

ATOR-1015: The Phase I clinical study progressed well with ten dose levels evaluated for initial safety. Currently, evaluation is in progress of doses of 600 mg, approximately 10 mg/kg, administered every two weeks.

Financial summary

January-March

Net sales, SEK 0.0 million (0.0).

(0.0). Operating result, SEK -44.9 million (-46.2).

(-46.2). Result for the period, SEK -42.9 million (-44.4).

(-44.4). Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK -0.60 (-0.62).

(-0.62). Cash flow for the period, SEK 5.4 million (-34.3).

(-34.3). Cash and cash equivalents, incl. interest-bearing securities, SEK 203.2 million (249.9).

Read the complete report in the pdf below.

This information is such as Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 8:00 a.m. CEST on April 23, 2020.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes five lead clinical and preclinical drug candidates: mitazalimab, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017, ALG.APV-527 (co-developed with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.) and AC101 (in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc.). Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 55 employees. For more information, please visit http://www.alligatorbioscience.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Per Norlén, CEO

per.norlen@alligatorbioscience.com

+46-46-540-82-00

Andreas Johannesson

Interim CFO

andreas.johannesson@alligatorbioscience.com

+46-46-540-82-00

Cecilia Hofvander

Director IR & Communications

cecilia.hofvander@alligatorbioscience.com

+46-46-540-82-06

Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) 556597-8201

Medicon Village, Scheelevägen 2, 223 81 Lund, Sweden.

Phone +46-46-540-82-00

www.alligatorbioscience.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alligator-bioscience/r/alligator-bioscience-ab--publ--interim-report-january-march-2020,c3094699

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12681/3094699/1234191.pdf Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) Interim report January-March 2020

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alligator-bioscience-ab-publ-interim-report-january-march-2020-301045906.html

SOURCE Alligator Bioscience