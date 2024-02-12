Alligator captured after nearly 6 months on the loose in Pennsylvania

An alligator named Neo was found along the Kiski River in Pennsylvania after being reported missing in September. Photo courtesy of the Kiski Township Police Department/Facebook

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- An alligator reported missing in Pennsylvania in September was found by a pair of cyclists along the Kiski River.

The Kiski Township Police Department said the gator discovered on the Roaring Run Trail near Apollo is believed to be Neo, a pet alligator reported missing in the area since September.

Cyclists Robert Perri and Dan Murray picked Neo up and brought him the 3 miles back to town.

Neo was turned over to Nathan Lysaght, founder and director of Pittsburgh-based nonprofit Nate's Reptile Rescue.

"This is the 11th alligator I have from Kiski Township," Lysaght told TribLive.

Lysaght said Neo is underweight and will be treated for an eye injury.

He said Neo will be transferred to another facility in Texas or Florida once the small gator grows to be more than 6 feet long.