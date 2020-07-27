Alligator claws man as it swims through his legs in Mississippi reservoir, officials say

A man walked away with minor injuries after being clawed in an “incidental” encounter with an alligator at a waterfront park on Friday, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

Officials said the man was out for a swim with friends at Ross Barnett Reservoir at Lakeshore Park when he suffered three scratches to his leg, the Associated Press reported. No other injuries were reported.

The group left the water after spotting the gator earlier in the day but got back in once they thought the animal was gone, officials told the outlet.

It wasn’t. Instead, the gator was hiding under a nearby pier, officials said.

Angry alligator rams kayak, flipping man into murky river on NC coast, video shows

The “attack” was initially reported as a bite, but after an investigation, MDWFP officials determined it wasn’t, according to Jackson station WLBT. The department said the animal was likely trying to escape from underneath the pier and swam between the swimmer’s legs, causing a “struggle resulting in the alligators’ claws scratching the victim,” the news station reported.

“The three little scratches are too far apart to be teeth,” Ricky Flynt, coordinator of MDWFP’s alligator program, told the Jackson Clarion Ledger. “If it had been a bite they would be closer together and there would be marks from the top and bottom jaws. We’re describing it as incidental contact with scratches.”

Flynt said several other alligators had been removed from the area earlier this month, according to the newspaper.

Officials said the alligator that scratched the swimmer measured about 4 feet, 7 inches long, WLBT reported. The animal was captured later that night and euthanized, wildlife officials told the AP.

The swimming area has since been reopened.

Gator attacks 75-year-old Okatie, SC woman. Neighbor jumps in as she’s pulled under, DNR says