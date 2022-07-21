Alligator gets stuck underneath Leesburg police officer’s car

A fleeing “suspect” got stuck underneath a Leesburg police officer’s cruiser.

READ: Later, alligator: Tips to safely coexist with Florida’s 1.3M gators

Police said they were trying to wrangle an alligator when it took off and wedged itself under an officer’s car.

Officers said they were able to get the gator out safely, and the car wasn’t permanently damaged.

READ: Brevard man arrested after caught shooting a pellet gun at gator

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.