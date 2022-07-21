Alligator gets stuck underneath Leesburg police officer’s car

James Tutten

A fleeing “suspect” got stuck underneath a Leesburg police officer’s cruiser.

Police said they were trying to wrangle an alligator when it took off and wedged itself under an officer’s car.

Officers said they were able to get the gator out safely, and the car wasn’t permanently damaged.

