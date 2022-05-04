Alligator grabbed by police during narcotics search at Oxnard home

An alligator measuring approximately four feet was found by drug investigators in Oxnard during an arrest in March 2021.

A 44-year-old Oxnard man was arrested Tuesday after detectives found heroin, methamphetamine and a 4-foot alligator at his residence, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

The arrest took place around 6:22 p.m. in the 2500 block of Peninsula Road.

Officers with the Oxnard Police Department's Drug Enforcement Unit served a probation search at the residence of Donny Askar after he was suspected of being in possession of narcotics.

During the search, authorities said they found several drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine. The search also revealed an alligator inside an unkempt tank.

Oxnard police initially reported the animal as an alligator. California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials subsequently identified it as a crocodile, but in May 2022, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office said authorities had determined it was an alligator after all.

Askar's residence is on the waterfront near Channel Islands Harbor and could have resulted in the alligator escaping into the harbor, police said. Detectives contacted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to retrieve the reptile from the residence and transport it to a safe location.

Askar was located by authorities in the city of Port Hueneme and taken into custody. He was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges of felony possession of drugs for sale, felony animal cruelty and misdemeanor possession of a crocodile. He was later booked into county jail.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with information from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office regarding the reptile found during the search.

