An alligator in Idaho? Person walking their dog finds reptile; where it came from is unknown

A dogwalker in Idaho made an unusual wildlife discovery after finding an alligator, and now officials are asking for help in finding out how the reptile got into the Gem State.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said one of their officers received a call Thursday night from a resident who said they were walking their dog in New Plymouth, just east of the Idaho-Oregon border, and spotted something moving in the brush. It turned out to be a 3.5-foot alligator.

The person who found the alligator loaded it into a nearby horse trailer before calling wildlife officials, which picked up the reptile the following morning.

The department said it is investigating where the alligator came from and asked anyone with knowledge of the situation to contact officials.

"In all likelihood, this alligator got loose from someone, and we are interested in finding the owner," Regional Conservation Officer Matt O’Connell said in a statement.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game officer Brian Marek holds a 3.5-foot alligator that was captured in New Plymouth.

It is illegal to own an alligator without a permit or release captive crocodilian in Idaho, the department added, as there are no species of alligators found in the state.

Alligators are found throughout the Southeast and wetlands, but can be found as far west as eastern Texas, according to The National Wildlife Federation.

Southwest Region spokesperson Brian Pearson told the Idaho Statesman the alligator is in captivity, but it will be euthanized or given to a licensed facility unless an owner is found.

