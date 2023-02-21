Alligator kills 85-year-old woman in Florida

·1 min read

An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack as she was walking her dog in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Local media reported the 10-foot (3m) alligator first attacked the woman's dog, but went after her once she tried to save the pet.

Alligator attacks - especially resulting in death - are uncommon according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The woman's dog survived the attack.

"The victim has been recovered and a contracted nuisance alligator trapper has captured the alligator involved in the incident," the FWC said in a statement.

The FWC and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office responded to an emergency call about an alligator bite in the Spanish Lakes Fairways retirement community on Monday.

Neighbours told local media that the alligator emerged from the water and lunged at the dog. She tried to get the dog away from the reptile but somehow fell victim to the gator.

She has not been immediately identified.

After locating the large alligator in the retirement community, six wildlife officials had to wrangle it into the back of a pickup truck.

The FWC recommends staying aware of alligator sightings when near freshwater and if bitten by an alligator, the "best thing to do is fight back".

Officials said alligators are "opportunistic feeders", and they eat prey readily available to them.

If the prey is not easily overpowered, "they will often let go and retreat."

Alligators can be found in all 67 counties of Florida, but they "seldom bite people and fatalities from such occurrences are rare", according to the FWC fact-sheet on its website.

Since 1948, only 26 out 442 unprovoked bites in the state have resulted in human fatality, according to FWC data.

Recommended Stories

  • Trojans Wired women’s basketball podcast examines the road ahead for USC

    Just how complicated is #USC's NCAA Tournament situation after the loss to Cal? Let's talk. @IanHest produced the show.

  • Giants’ Isaiah Hodgins likens Daniel Jones to Josh Allen

    New York Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins sees a lot of Josh Allen in Daniel Jones, and apparently many Buffalo Bills players also do.

  • Inter's Inzaghi hoping to turn tide against Italy's bogey team Porto

    Simone Inzaghi said Tuesday that he wants Inter Milan to end Italian teams' dreadful record against Porto as he prepares to host the Portuguese outfit in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.Porto have knocked out six Italian clubs in European competition over the last two decades, most recently finishing a point above AC Milan in the Champions League group stage last season and taking the Europa League spot.

  • Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 17, 2023 Operator: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Cooper Standard Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. . As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded, and the webcast will be available for replay later today. I would […]

  • Here Are 5 Ferraris To Make Your Heart Race

    If you are a Ferrari lover at heart, you most likely have a need for speed. You also have an eye for design, because there just aren’t a lot of ugly Ferraris out there, to put it simply. In any case, you know a good thing when you see

  • Q&A: How to find a career you are passionate about

    Q&A: Author and career coach Maggie Mistal tells Yahoo Finance's Kerry Hannon how to take your old job, shove it and find new work you're passionate about.

  • Report: Browns part ways with ST coordinator Mike Priefer

    The Browns have parted ways with their special teams coordinator.

  • Flaco the owl becomes New York's newest tourist attraction, as he settles into Central Park home

    Flaco, the newly freed Eurasian eagle-owl who escaped the Central Park Zoo on Feb. 3, was sitting camouflaged in a mighty elm tree in the southwest corner of the park when he heard a “hoot.” Adjusting from his apparent slumber, Flaco turned his head and returned his own “hoot,” perhaps anticipating a response from another owl signaling their territory or attracting a mate -- a rarity for what a likely the only living Eurasian eagle-owl in New York. “When one moron starts it, everyone starts,” Lincoln Karim, an amateur bird photographer, said.

  • As dead whales continue to wash ashore on Delmarva, elsewhere, questions are also mounting

    Humpback whales continue to wash ashore along the East Coast and Mid Atlantic.

  • Fisherman finds huge megalodon tooth in oysters pulled from Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay

    Megalodon were among “the largest predators to have ever lived.”

  • Cocaine Bear, Meet Cannabis Raccoon and McFlurry Skunk

    In September 1985, authorities discovered the body of Andrew Thornton, a drug smuggler, in a Tennessee backyard. He had a bag full of cocaine, a failed parachute and the key to a small airplane, which turned up at a crash site about 60 miles away. Investigators spent months searching for the rest of Thornton’s stash, which they suspected he had dropped along his airborne route. But in the mountains of northern Georgia, a black bear found it first. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New

  • Groups fighting ‘invasive’ wind farm project near Idaho incarceration camp site

    The project would place 400 wind turbines over twice the height of the Statue of Liberty in the area.

  • Wisconsin Uses Cheese Waste to Clear its Snowy Roads

    Roads dusted with the white chalky substance of rock salt is a familiar sight this time of year. The salt works to help clear snowy roads and prevent wet roads from freezing over in the colder weather and winds, following winter storms, and keeps America on the move. But, in Wisconsin, it’s not only rock salt that’s being sprinkled on the roads, its waste from the state’s burgeoning cheese industry as well.

  • Mexico president flags water-scarcity of northern state eyed for Tesla plant

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's president said on Monday the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, considered the front-runner to land a major investment from Tesla Inc, struggles with a lack of water and touted the benefits of the poorer southern region where he has fought to boost development. The comments come amid fears from some investors and analysts that Mexico's geographic advantages as a nearshoring destination for businesses looking to sell into the United States are somewhat dampened by the heavy-handed influence of the federal government. The state of Nuevo Leon at the U.S. border had emerged as the top contender in Tesla's hunt for a site to open its first plant in Mexico, yet President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the electric car producer has not yet made a final decision and he would speak with company executives about the location.

  • The Cheap, Powerful Climate Fix Energy Companies Are Ignoring

    (Bloomberg) -- Many oil and gas companies are ignoring one of the fastest and cheapest ways to cool the planet, data released by the International Energy Agency in its annual methane tracking report show.Fossil fuel companies emitted more than 120 million metric tons of methane in 2022, just short of a record set in 2019. While very large leaks detected by satellite fell by 10%, global oil and gas operations still emitted the equivalent of the massive Nord Stream release on average every day, ac

  • NASA confirms half-ton meteor crashed in South Texas

    NASA confirmed that a nearly half-ton meteor crashed into the ground near McAllen, Texas, on Wednesday, causing a sonic boom that was captured on camera.

  • Winter storm ahead for Minnesota

    Today a winter weather advisory will encompass the northern half of state, with 2-4 inches expected. But all eyes are on later in the week, when more than 8 inches of snow is expected.

  • Massive winter storm moves in as South prepares for heat wave

    A massive winter storm is on its way to wreak havoc on a large swath of the country while the South prepares for a record February heat wave. Minneapolis is bracing for over 1 foot of snow. On Tuesday evening, heavy snow will fall across the West, northern Rockies and Salt Lake City.

  • Feral cattle terrorising hikers to be taken out by helicopter gunmen

    Snipers in helicopters will this week shoot down up to 150 feral cattle that have terrorised hikers in New Mexico.

  • Freezing rain, sleet and thunderstorms headed to Chicagoland

    Everything from drenching rainfall with embedded thunderstorms to a nasty mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow may impact our viewing area from Tuesday night into Thursday.