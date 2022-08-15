Alligator kills woman in South Carolina, officials say; 4th fatal attack in US this year

A woman was killed in an alligator attack in South Carolina on Monday, officials said, the second fatal attack in the state in 2022 and at least the fourth one nationwide this year.

Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office were notified around 11:15 a.m. about an alligator that looked like it was "standing guard" beside a human body near a pond in Sun City Hilton Head, a gated adult community city just north of Savannah, Georgia, Maj. Angela Viens told USA TODAY.

Emergency services were able to recover the woman's body around 1 p.m. Viens said authorities confirmed the person's identity but won't release it until next of kin has been informed.

Viens said when she left the scene at 3 p.m., officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources were still attempting to capture the alligator. The DNR and the Beaufort County Coroner's Office are investigating the death, and did not immediately respond to requests for comment from USA TODAY.

Sun City Hilton Head is over 5,725 acres, 1,500 acres of which are open land and wetlands, according to its website. Viens estimated there are over 200 ponds and lagoons in the community.

ALLIGATOR ATTACKS: How rare are attacks? What to do if you see one

AMERICAN ALLIGATORS: What to know about safety, size and location in graphics

This is the fourth confirmed fatal alligator attack in the United States this year and second one in South Carolina. A man was killed near a retention pond just outside of Myrtle Beach on June 24.

Spring and summertime is usually when there is an increase in alligator activity, as it's typically when they breed and look for new habitats.

However, experts say alligator attacks – especially fatal ones – are rare. Texas Parks and Wildlife says alligators have a natural fear of humans.

Frank Mazzotti, professor of wildlife ecology and member of the "Croc Docs" at the University of Florida, told USA TODAY in July the animals "don't perceive humans as either a threat or as food."

Story continues

He added you're more than likely to drown in water than be attacked by an alligator, but being in water with alligators present could entice them.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alligator kills woman in South Carolina, fourth US fatality this year