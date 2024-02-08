Is there an alligator in the lake at Mesa's Riverview Park? Yes, but don't be fooled

Videos of an alligator basking in the sun at one of Mesa's most popular parks have swept TikTok and Reddit in recent weeks, keeping online users on their toes as to why it's there.

Dozens of concerned residents and visitors of Mesa Riverview Park have also called up park officials to report the strange sighting, said Maria Godinez, spokesperson for Mesa Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities.

"We've had several people calling us and emailing us about it," she said. "Everyone was like, 'You all need to call the police right now!'"

Alligator in Mesa Riverview Park is for turtles

But fret not — it's all part of a park initiative to protect the lake's turtles and help them safely bathe in the sun, Godinez said.

In November, the park placed a fake 11-foot alligator and two fake hippos on Riverview Lake to provide a safe area for the turtles to step in and out of the water.

The initiative came after the park tried other methods like adding steps, but the turtles would often be trapped outside of the water and end up dead throughout the park's road paths.

"It's all staged, it's just for the turtles so that they don't get stuck outside of the park and have no way to get back into the water," Godinez said. "It's something I feel people should know."

The alligator and the hippos are anchored to the floor, so they should not move or be dragged in by any anglers, Godinez said.

Mesa once had an alligator farm in the 1940s

Alligators have been part of Mesa's urban lore for close to a century, with alligator farms popping up in the middle of the desert in the mid-1940s.

Alligator farms: The Phoenix area's earliest animal parks

Bill Kimbrell and G.J. Bordeaux opened Arizona Alligator Farms in 1946 on Mill Avenue north of Mill Avenue Bridge — creating an entirely new industry that desert dwellers and tourists couldn’t get enough of. About a mile from the Arizona Alligator Farms and close by the Jungle Park Zoo was Charles Evan’s Reptile Gardens, debuting around 1950.

By the mid-1950s, the trend continued to grow in popularity when Jack Adam, a Mississippi boy, brought a bunch of swamp critters to Mesa and opened his alligator farm at Lindsay and Main.

Even though the alligator farms closed about a decade later, gators in the city continue to draw residents' curiosity to this day. And curious alligator fans in Mesa can visit Riverview Park for that purpose.

Godinez herself said she understands why some residents would think the fake alligator at the park is real. "I haven't gone to the park yet; I can't wait to see the alligator," she said. "I've seen pictures of it, and it looks really convincing."

Visitors at the park who spot turtlers hanging out on the alligator and the hippos are encouraged to take photos and send them to the city at ParkRangers@MesaAZ.gov.

Reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda covers breaking news for The Arizona Republic. Reach her at laura.sepulveda@gannett.com or by phone at 480-249-8941.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mesa Riverview Park has fake alligator in lake for turtles