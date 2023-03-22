Alligator, over 100 venomous snakes removed from Aliquippa home where man was found dead

More than 150 snakes and an alligator were removed from an Aliquippa home where a man was found dead on Tuesday.

We’ve learned that more than 100 of these snakes are venomous.

It all happened at 1325 McMinn Street where a resident inside the home called 911 Tuesday afternoon after a man who lived there was found unconscious.

Police aren’t saying much yet about the man and how he died, but the code enforcement officer says the man was found with a snake bite in the house with more than 150 snakes.

Jim Bologna is the code enforcement officer for Aliquippa. He said he was called to the home Tuesday after 1:00 p.m. to help get the venomous snakes and alligator out of the house, as they are not allowed within Aliquippa city limits.

“A wide variety of snakes. There was a cobra in there,” Bologna said. “I do believe there was a rattlesnake in there, there’s black mambas which are extremely venomous.

Bologna said a total of four adults live in the house, along with a 3-year-old girl. He said they moved here about two months ago from out of state with the intention to sell the snakes at shows and online.

”These folks have a business that they run where they sell reptiles. Venomous and non-venomous,” Bologna said.

“All of them were in cages, all of them were shut. They can’t get out so it was still safe - even though there was a child in the household it’s still safe, the snakes cannot get out,” Bologna said.

Child Protective Services was called to the home, but we’re told the child is at home with her family.

The snake owners will face fines with a maximum penalty of $1,000 dollar fine for each venomous snake.

