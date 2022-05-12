Alligator removed from driveway close to South Carolina school
Police in Charleston, South Carolina, said they removed an alligator from a residential driveway located close to a school Tuesday.
A Chinese genius flexed his mathematical prowess by solving a problem that flummoxed a team of mathematicians with Ph.D.s for four months in a single night. Wei Dongyi, a 30-year-old assistant mathematics professor at Peking University in Beijing, came to the rescue after six mathematicians called him for help as they tried building a complex mathematics model. The mathematicians wanted to pay the professor to show their gratitude, but he declined.
“Sadly, Mr. Linkous will be unable to serve as our new superintendent,” said Jennifer Bishop, president of the Nashua Board of Education.
After an outcry from students and parents over yearbook censorship, a Florida school board overruled their superintendent's plan to cover up a page showing students waving rainbow flags and a “love is love” sign during a walkout against the state's so-called “Don't Say Gay" law. The superintendent told the board that the page violated their policy by seeming to endorse a student walkout. Stickers to cover the entire page had already arrived and would be added before yearbooks are handed out this week, she said.
Florida high school senior Zander Moricz was called into his principal’s office last week.
The FWC identified the animal as a bull shark, which is not endangered. The students still face consequences through the school district.
The student told officials the gun was accidentally brought to school.
The industrialised Chinese coastal city of Wuxi is offering Nobel Prize winners up to 10 million yuan ($1.48 million) in housing subsidies to attract top talent in a national economy that is shifting towards innovation-driven development. In recent years, big cities across China including rising tech hubs in the country's interior have rolled out incentives such as tax cuts to university graduates in a fierce grab for talent to upgrade their respective economies. The home purchase subsidies of 3 million yuan ($443,203.47)to 10 million yuan ($1.48 million) offered by two districts in Wuxi for "Category A" talent including Nobel laureates in physics and chemistry are among the highest in the country, according to a local government statement on Wednesday.
Bullard High School via FacebookA California school district notorious for alleged racial incidents—including an Instagram page mocking Black students as “monkeys” and white students showing up to school in blackface and KKK garb—is at war with its Black students after they claim administrators have not done enough to address years of racial intimidation.On Monday, Fresno Unified Board Trustee Keshia Thomas held a press conference to address alleged racial harassment plaguing Black students at B
OpEd: Let me be clear: those who conflate orientation and gender identity with sexualized intent, content, or behavior are engaging in transparently calculated rhetoric designed to harm LGBTQ people.
The teaching assistant is also accused of disseminating pornographic material, according to authorities.
The pandemic has forced companies to rethink their workspaces in hopes that they can create offices where employees want to be.
It's clear that whatever Biden does will be short of the $50,000 loan forgiveness championed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and others—if he chooses to cancel debt at all
Fort Smith Public Schools approved a new salary schedule for teachers for the 2022-2023 school year.
Public-health and education workers have long been concerned about the effects of school closures on children’s learning wellbeing.
30 Indian boarding schools were found to have operated between 1819 and 1969 in South Dakota, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior.
“Companies will be increasingly relocating to attractive, smaller-market suburbs," said John Boyd, a site selection consultant.
During his campaign, President Joe Biden floated the idea of student loan debt forgiveness, wiping millions of monthly payments clean. After 16 months in office, he’s revisiting that idea, telling a group of reporters at the White House that he was “taking a hard look” at canceling federal student loan debt and would decide in weeks.
There are substantial arguments, both political and practical, against one more gigantic federal bailout. First, we don’t have the money and don’t need to just print some more.
Replacing comprehensive sexuality education with a single textbook means less sex education in general. That’s a disservice to students in Miami-Dade.
Critics of the federal student loan system have complained for years about confusion, mismanagement, and inefficiencies hurting borrowers. Student loan debt reached $1.59 trillion at the end of the first quarter, according to data released this week by the New York Federal Reserve. Here are some answers to questions you may have about the current landscape for federal student loans.